Fasoo Introduces Safe, Smart, and Specialized Private Enterprise LLM: Maximizing Efficiency with Robust Security

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Fasoo, the leader in data security, privacy, and AI-ready data management, today announced the launch of Ellm, a private GenAI solution built with enterprise-grade security.

Ellm is a small LLM designed to train AI for organization-specific use cases and needs while mitigating data security risks.

“Enterprises need AI that is safe, smart, and specialized,” stated Jason Sohn, Executive Managing Director at Fasoo. “Our LLM strikes the perfect balance, delivering advanced AI capabilities while ensuring full control over data governance and operational efficiency.”

Ellm is designed to help enterprises harness the power of AI while maintaining full control over their data. Its lightweight yet powerful model optimizes resource efficiency, reducing operational costs without compromising performance. With its robust security features and scalable architecture, Ellm empowers organizations to take full advantage of AI technologies, all while maintaining stringent security and compliance standards.

Other key features of Ellm include:

- Seamless Enterprise Integration: Ellm effortlessly integrates with security systems, supporting detailed access control policies and metadata information to ensure a secure AI experience.

- Domain-Specific Fine-Tuning: Ellm delivers precise, industry-specific customization by fine-tuning with internal knowledge bases. This ensures highly accurate, relevant responses tailored to each enterprise use case.

- Streamlined Workflow: Ellm automates tasks such as content generation, document summarization, internal data analysis, and information management, enhancing efficiency and reducing manual workload.

For more information on Fasoo Ellm, please visit https://en.fasoo.com/products/ellm/.

About Fasoo:

Fasoo provides unstructured data security, privacy, and enterprise content platforms that securely protect, control, trace, analyze, and share critical business information while enhancing productivity. Fasoo's continuous focus on customer innovation and creativity provides market-leading solutions to the challenges faced by organizations of all sizes and industries. For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.com/.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.