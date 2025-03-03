New SciFi Novel Explores Intersection between High-tech & Climate Crisis

SciFi About Alien Contact, NYC Dystopia, and Nature and the Environment

Bodden's ability to blend complex technological concepts with human drama makes for intense reading. The result is a compelling fusion of cutting-edge science and profound reflections on human nature.” — Booklife

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In Defense of Earth is a new dystopian sci-fi novel that explores the effects of climate change on our planet, our society, and our future.In Defense of Earth tells the story about Axy, a super-android from an exoplanet in a galaxy named the Sombrero by NASA, who lied to humans by saying that it came to Earth to help them reverse climate change and provide limitless clean energy for the planet. But, there’s something on Earth that Axy desperately needs, on an emergency basis, to continue the survival of the android population in Axy’s planet.If Axy accomplishes its true mission, its actions would end production of Earth's magnetic fields, which create a protective shield around Earth. Without magnetic fields, the sun's radiation would strip Earth's atmosphere. With no atmosphere, solar winds would kill all life on Earth.Axy persuaded the humans to allow it to come to Earth because humans were desperate, after worldwide hurricanes and flooding in 2046 wrecked coastal areas. In New York City, Hurricane Zeta-2046 caused massive drowning and destroyed infrastructure, including the total flooding and collapse of the entire underground subway system.New York City completely changed after Hurricane Zeta in 2046. The federal government took control of the City. It instituted martial law, including a draconian one-child policy and constant police surveillance of every citizen, to control unrest. Police surveillance forced every citizen to carry chips called Citizen Identification Numbers at all times to track their whereabouts and use that data to predict future crimes. New York City also revamped its criminal justice system by using artificial intelligence judges, prosecutors, and jails.Only a few world leaders and security and space agencies know about Axy’s existence. Elaine, a geothermal expert at NASA who lost most of her family members during Hurricane Zeta-2046 in New York and Massachusetts, works in a team that is in charge of handling Axy.Once Axy is on Earth and starts its mission, the humans realize that Axy is about to destroy Earth and fight back, but it may be too late, because their nuclear missiles are no match for Axy’s superior weaponry.

