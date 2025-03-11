Debbie Simmons' New Book Inspires Focused, Faithful, and Fearless Living

Discover how to build a lasting impact with faith, resilience, and purpose in The Heart of Legacy—a must-read for leaders, parents, and changemakers.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author, speaker, and faith-driven entrepreneur Debbie Simmons announces the release of her latest book, "The Heart of Legacy: Living a Focused, Faithful, and Fearless Life." This inspiring new book provides a roadmap for living with intention, overcoming adversity, and leaving a lasting impact—whether in business, family, or life.

A Story of Resilience, Faith, and Leadership

Drawing from her own experiences—navigating personal loss, building a thriving nonprofit, and raising nine adopted children—Debbie Simmons shares real-life lessons in perseverance, faith, and leadership. "The Heart of Legacy" blends personal storytelling, faith-based principles, and actionable strategies, helping readers build a life that matters beyond the present moment.

"Leaving a legacy isn’t about wealth or status; it’s about the impact we make in the lives of others," says Simmons. "This book is for anyone seeking to live with more purpose, deepen their faith, and build a legacy that lasts for generations."

What Readers Can Expect from "The Heart of Legacy:"

A Practical Guide to Intentional Living – Learn how to develop focus, faithfulness, and fearlessness in your daily decisions.

Lessons from Overcoming Hardships – Simmons shares deeply personal moments of loss, struggle, and triumph, offering wisdom for navigating life’s challenges.

Leadership & Legacy Building – Whether you’re a business owner, faith leader, or parent, this book provides guidance on making a meaningful impact.

Beyond the Book: Speaking, Consulting, and Resources

Alongside the release of "The Heart of Legacy," Debbie Simmons offers speaking engagements, business consulting, and leadership training. Through her website, www.thedebbiesimmons.com, individuals and organizations can:

• Book Debbie for Keynote Speaking Engagements – Ideal for conferences, corporate teams, churches, and nonprofit organizations.

• Explore Business & Faith-Based Consulting – Coaching for leaders, ministries, and entrepreneurs on building a legacy-driven approach to leadership.

• Purchase "The Heart of Legacy" – Available in paperback and ebook formats.

What People Are Saying About "The Heart of Legacy:"

"Debbie Simmons has a gift for inspiring people to pursue their God-given purpose. This book is a must-read for anyone who wants to live a fearless and faith-filled life."

"Powerful, practical, and deeply moving. "The Heart of Legacy" is a guide for anyone seeking to create lasting impact in their business, family, and faith journey."

