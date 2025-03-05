Joe Sagrilla joins Catalyzer’s Board of Directors

Joe Sagrilla

Sagrilla brings twenty years of business leadership and global management consulting experience across multiple industries to the Catalyzer Board of Directors

LANSING, KS, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catalyzer is pleased to announce the election of Joe Sagrilla to its Board of Directors. Sagrilla brings twenty years of business leadership and global management consulting experience across multiple industries.Sagrilla is CEO of Horizon Business Consulting LLC , where he provides independent management consulting and business advisory services, helping companies of all sizes become more competitive and profitable. Sagrilla is also a faculty member at the University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Business, a top-ranked business school, where he teaches undergraduate and graduate courses on strategy, management, and other business disciplines. Sagrilla is also an Advisory Council member for the Master of Science in Business Analytics program, a faculty affiliate for the McCombs Center for Global Business, and a member of the McCombs Faculty Working Group on AI in Teaching & Learning.“Catalyzer’s future is bright,” Sagrilla said. “Organizations across all sectors of the economy face a fiercely competitive talent market in coming years. As Baby Boomers continue to exit the workforce, organizations will increasingly struggle to replace their key leadership skills. Further, organizations will need leaders who can harness AI innovations and adapt to future disruptive technologies.“Catalyzer is uniquely positioned to help organizations answer these challenges through its leadership development programs and other talent services,” he said. “Those programs create tremendous value for both organizations and individuals.“Two things stand out about Catalyzer:” Sagrilla said, “its approach and its people. Catalyzer’s customer-focus and bespoke programs target each client's specific goals and challenges. By customizing programs and varying its methods, Catalyzer creates significantly more value than rigid, one-size-fits-all programs.“And when it comes to people, Catalyzer’s professionals are top-notch,“ Sagrilla said. “The executive team, Board members, and facilitators show deep passion and expertise as they improve the careers of countless individuals and create tremendous value for the organizations they serve.“It's a privilege to work with such a great team.”The feeling is mutual. “We are thrilled to have Joe’s broad background across business disciplines and diverse industries,” said Steve Ingalls, Catalyzer’s president and CEO. “In particular, Joe’s work with business transformation brings unique perspectives to the Board and will help shape Catalyzer’s future growth.”Before his current roles, Sagrilla was Chief Strategy Officer at a successful technology implementation startup and held positions at multiple leading consulting firms including PwC, Ernst & Young, and Booz Allen Hamilton, where he advised Fortune 500 clients on strategic projects. Sagrilla holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA), and Certified Healthcare Financial Professional (CHFP, inactive). He currently lives in Austin, TX.Catalyzer is a Kansas-based, veteran-owned small business that believes servant leadership drives success and changes the world for the better. “We live out that conviction by offering tailored leadership development programs, one-on-one coaching, integral assessments, and studies that help you better understand your people and their place in your organization,” said Ingalls.Since inception, Catalyzer has produced and led more than 525 separate programs across diverse industry sectors, developing more than 16,100 leaders nationwide. Organizations served include law enforcement, union/non-union manufacturing companies, community banks and their associations across seven states, engineering companies, and non-profits. Prominent organizations include McDonald's, Utility Trailer Manufacturing, Tindall Corporation, Trideum Corporation, the Boy Scouts of America, and the County Sheriffs of Colorado.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.