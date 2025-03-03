VirtuEd welcomes Monica Washington as Strategic Advisor to enhance teacher support, advance educational equity, and expand impactful initiatives.

LAKE MARY, FL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VirtuEd proudly announces the addition of Monica Washington as its new Strategic Advisor. A nationally recognized educator, advocate, and founder of M.U.S.E. Education , Monica brings over 25 years of experience in education, leadership, and equity-driven initiatives.Monica’s extensive background in classroom instruction and teacher advocacy aligns seamlessly with VirtuEd’s mission of supporting educators and ensuring students have access to high-quality learning experiences. She has been a transformative voice in education as the 2014 Texas Teacher of the Year and a 2023 inductee into the National Teachers Hall of Fame. Her work with organizations such as the Education Civil Rights Alliance and the National Network of State Teachers of the Year underscores her dedication to uplifting educators and promoting equitable learning environments.“As we continue to enhance our support for teachers and students, Monica’s expertise will be invaluable in strengthening our connection to the educators who power VirtuEd,” said Bernie Falco, President of VirtuEd. “Her passion for educational equity and teacher empowerment aligns with our mission to provide accessible academic support for all learners.”VirtuEd’s Teach It Forward program, which provides free tutoring sessions for students in need, exemplifies the company’s commitment to giving back to the education community. Monica’s insights will further refine and expand initiatives that support both teachers and students, ensuring impactful and meaningful learning experiences.Monica Washington’s appointment marks a significant milestone in VirtuEd’s journey to empower educators and students alike. Together, VirtuEd and Monica will continue to push the boundaries of educational innovation, advocacy, and teacher support.About VirtuEdVirtuEd is an online tutoring platform designed to empower certified teachers to take control of their careers and connect with students. VirtuEd provides the tools educators need to manage and grow their tutoring businesses, including scheduling, payments, and video sessions—all in one place. More than just a platform, VirtuEd is a community of educators dedicated to making a difference. Through our Teach It Forward initiative, VirtuEd gives back by providing free tutoring sessions to students in need.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.