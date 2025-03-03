Trichogenics: The World’s Most Trusted Hair Transplant Clinic Relocates from Turkey to Greece

Dr Asi & Dr Eric Peretz, Elite hair transplant surgeons Thessaloniki

A New Era in Hair Restoration Begins in Thessaloniki

We don’t want patients to feel like they’re undergoing surgery, We want them to feel like they’ve come for a vacation—to see an elite artist who will transform their appearance.” — Dr Eric Peretz

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trichogenics , one of the world’s leading hair transplant clinics, has officially relocated from Istanbul, Turkey, to Thessaloniki, Greece. Founded in 2020 by American Board of Hair Restoration Surgery diplomats Dr. Asi Peretz and Dr. Eric Peretz , Trichogenics quickly became the most trusted clinic among American patients in Turkey, earning top ratings on platforms like Trustpilot. Over the past four years, Trichogenics has revolutionized the hair transplant industry by offering doctor-only procedures, cutting-edge technology, and a commitment to natural, high-quality results.Now, in a bold move that underscores the shifting dynamics of the global hair transplant industry, Trichogenics has relocated to Thessaloniki, Greece, where it has established Europe’s most advanced hair transplant facility.Why Leave Turkey? The Changing Landscape of Medical TourismWhen Dr. Asi Peretz and Dr. Eric Peretz launched Trichogenics in 2020, Turkey was at the peak of its reputation as the world’s leading destination for hair restoration. However, the rapidly shifting economic and political landscape made it increasingly difficult to maintain the clinic’s high standards.• Runaway Inflation – Turkey’s inflation rate skyrocketed from 14.6% in 2020 to over 64% in 2023, making it one of the highest in the world. This led to a dramatic increase in operational costs, affecting both quality and pricing.• Rising Costs – Once a budget-friendly alternative to Western clinics, Turkey has now become more expensive than many European countries for medical tourism.• Lack of Skilled Doctors – “To expand, we needed to find top-tier doctors—brilliant, ethical, and fluent in English,” says Dr. Asi Peretz. “Unfortunately, Turkey’s best doctors leave the country at the first opportunity due to economic and political instability.”• Safety Concerns – The November 2022 terrorist attack on Istiklal Street, Istanbul’s most famous tourist district, shook the medical tourism industry. The bombing outside the Mango store killed six people and injured dozens. “That day, we had a full schedule of surgeries,” recalls Dr. Eric Peretz. “Patients called us in a panic, canceling their procedures. It was a turning point.”The Future of Hair Restoration is in GreeceEnter Thessaloniki, Greece—a picturesque, relaxed, and culturally rich city that offers Trichogenics the perfect home. As Greece’s second-largest city, Thessaloniki is a major hub for international tourism, with easy access to both Europe and North America.Trichogenics has now built the most advanced hair transplant facility in Europe, adhering to stringent EU medical regulations while maintaining its competitive pricing.“Our patients prefer coming to Greece, mainly for safety reasons, but also because the experience is far superior,” says Dr. Eric Peretz.A New Standard in Hair Transplant SurgeryWhat sets Trichogenics apart is its uncompromising approach to surgical excellence. While many hair transplant clinics in Turkey operate as “hair mills”—where unqualified technicians perform most of the procedure—Trichogenics is a doctor-only clinic.Every Trichogenics procedure is performed by a team of two doctors and three nurses. At no point is a nurse allowed to touch a patient with a surgical instrument—a gold standard unmatched by most clinics worldwide.The Trichogenics Method: Precision, Innovation, and Natural ResultsTrichogenics has developed a unique two-phase system designed for maximum follicle survival and natural density.1. Extraction Phase – Trivellini Mamba Technology• Trichogenics uses the Trivellini Mamba, the most advanced handheld extraction device in the industry.• This allows for smaller punch sizes, minimal scarring, and higher follicle survival rates.• Patients achieve greater density with fewer grafts, meaning a more natural and fuller look.2. Implantation Phase – Integrated Customized Choi (ICC) Technique• Unlike traditional FUE, which can cause significant bleeding and trauma, Trichogenics uses a customized Choi implanter system.• Each needle is customized to the exact follicle size, minimizing skin damage and making blood loss close to zero.• “We’ve refined the procedure to the point where it’s comparable to getting a large tattoo,” says Dr. Asi Peretz. “It’s a painless, precise, and highly artistic process.”Beyond Surgery: A World-Class Patient ExperienceTrichogenics doesn’t just offer the best medical results—it delivers a luxury experience.• Patients stay in a five-star hotel overlooking the Aegean Sea.• The Trichogenics Clinic offers breathtaking panoramic views of Thessaloniki’s coastline.• The city boasts some of the highest-rated culinary experiences in Greece.• Patients can visit Mount Olympus (just one hour away) or relax on the white-sand beaches of Halkidiki (only 40 minutes away).“We don’t want patients to feel like they’re undergoing surgery,” says Dr. Eric Peretz. “We want them to feel like they’ve come for a vacation—to see an elite artist who will transform their appearance.”Leading the Shift Away from TurkeyTrichogenics’ move is part of a growing trend—patients are leaving Turkey in search of safer, higher-quality alternatives.• EU regulations ensure stricter medical standards than Turkey.• Hair transplants in Greece are now more affordable than in Turkey, with better long-term results.• Patients are choosing quality and expertise over low-cost, high-risk procedures.“Medical tourism is evolving,” says Dr. Asi Peretz, who is also an ISHRS safety committee member. “People are waking up to the dangers of unregulated clinics. Trichogenics is leading this shift—not just in Greece, but across the industry.”Trichogenics: The Future of Hair Restoration Starts NowFor those considering a hair transplant, the message is clear: safety, expertise, and natural results matter.Trichogenics’ move to Greece marks a new era in hair restoration—one where patients no longer have to choose between affordability and quality.About TrichogenicsTrichogenics is a world-leading hair transplant clinic founded by Dr. Asi Peretz and Dr. Eric Peretz. With a doctor-only approach, cutting-edge technology, and a luxury patient experience, Trichogenics has earned a reputation as the gold standard in hair restoration.For more information, visit www.trichogenics.com or follow Trichogenics on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

The Trichogenics Docs

