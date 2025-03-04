Sarantos Earns 'Human Authored' Certification from The Authors Guild

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Authors Guild has awarded prolific singer-songwriter and author Sarantos the prestigious 'Human Authored' certification, recognizing his commitment to creating literary works solely through human creativity without reliance on artificial intelligence.The 'Human Authored' initiative distinguishes authors who uphold authenticity in an era increasingly influenced by AI-generated content. This certification assures readers that Sarantos' work reflects his genuine voice and originality."In a time when technology continues to shape artistic expression, preserving a true human connection in storytelling remains essential," says Sarantos. "Earning the 'Human Authored' certification reinforces my dedication to delivering heartfelt, authentic narratives."Since 2014, Sarantos has showcased relentless creativity, releasing a new song, lyric video, music video, book chapter, and poem every month. His dedication has resulted in 20 albums featuring 272 original songs and 11 books to date.The certification process requires authors to log into The Authors Guild’s portal, submit their work details, and sign a license agreement, allowing them to display the official mark on their publications and promotional materials. This emblem serves as a symbol of authenticity for readers seeking human-crafted literature."My art resonates with those who have ever felt like outsiders," Sarantos reflects. "This certification not only validates my work but also highlights the importance of the human touch in storytelling."For more information about Sarantos and his certified human-authored works, visit www.melogia.com

