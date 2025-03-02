Photos available

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will present draft materials for the Creek Ranch Wildlife Management Area’s 10-year Land Management Plan at a public hearing in Polk County on Tuesday, April 1. The public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. at the Lake Eva Event Center, 799 Johns Ave. in Haines City. The public is encouraged to attend and will have the opportunity to comment and ask questions regarding the Land Management Plan for the FWC-managed WMA.

Creek Ranch WMA encompasses approximately 1,342 acres in Polk County and is an important piece of the conservation lands surrounding Lake Hatchineha in central Florida. Creek Ranch WMA borders Deer Lake and is linked to the Kissimmee Chain of Lakes, part of the headwaters of the Kissimmee River-Lake Okeechobee-Everglades hydrological system. Species such as the Florida panther, the Florida black bear and the bald eagle are known to occur in the area, an indication of the vital connection that Creek Ranch WMA represents to surrounding conservation lands. Creek Ranch WMA also offers many opportunities for public recreation, including hunting, fishing, wildlife watching, hiking, bicycling and horseback riding.

“Creek Ranch WMA was purchased to ensure the preservation of fish, wildlife, and other natural and cultural resources for future generations, and to provide fish- and wildlife-focused outdoor recreation opportunities to the public,” said Elizabeth Norregaard, FWC Land Conservation Planner. “This management plan will specify how we intend to accomplish that goal.”

For more information regarding this and other upcoming public hearings, visit MyFWC.com/Conservation, then click “Terrestrial Conservation” and “Management.” Hunting and fishing regulations are not included in this plan or public hearing; they are addressed through a separate public process.

Visit MyFWC.com/Hunting or MyFWC.com/Fishing to learn more about hunting and fishing regulations.

To obtain a copy of the draft elements of the management plan for Creek Ranch WMA, call Elizabeth Norregaard 850-487-9767 or email Ann.Norregaard@MyFWC.com.

Pursuant to Chapters 253 and 259, Florida Statutes, all lands purchased with public funds must have a Land Management Plant hat ensures the property will be managed in a manner that is consistent with the intended purposes of the purchase.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this meeting should notify the agency at least 5 calendar days before the meeting by calling 850-488-6411 or contacting the agency using the Florida Relay Service at 800-955-8771 (TDD) or 800-955-8770 (Voice), if you are hearing or speech impaired. If you believe that you have been discriminated against in any program, activity or facility, or if you need more information, contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at:

FWC, Office of Human Resources

620 S Meridian Street,

Tallahassee, FL 32399,

850-488-6411

Or write to:

Office of Diversity, Inclusion & Civil Rights

Department of the Interior

1849 C Street, NW

Washington, D.C. 20240