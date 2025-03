Kevin McGeary Mcgeary

Irish Songwriter Kevin McGeary Wins Chinese Fans with Poetic and Satirical Mandarin Hits

MANCHESTER, GREATER MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A UK-based Irish songwriter has impressed Chinese internet users with his Chineselanguage songwriting. Kevin McGeary, who performs in English as ‘The Kev’, has received enthusiastic comments about songs, including 《开会》(‘Meetings’), which satirises China’s culture of overwork. The song 《希望会这样》‘Hope It Might Be So, a song about belief in an afterlife, got more positive comments over two years after it was first released. Overall, it has had hundreds of thousands of hits on various platforms.Professor of Chinese literature Lehyla Heward described the song as “tear-jerking in all the right ways.” Jennie Li, who teaches at the Education University of Hong Kong, who is also an opera singer, described McGeary’s Chinese song-writing skills as “amazing.”Other songs from McGeary that got a positive response online include 《中国姑娘》’Chinese Girl’, which is both a romantic rock song while also working as a piece of observational comedy about cultural differences. Kevin is also well-known in Manchester, England, where he is based.In February 2025, he sang in Chinese at an event attended by Manchester Lord Mayor Paul Andrews in association with Dragons Voice Radio. Reviews of his work include ones from Anna Yuan, who teaches Chinese in the United States, saying: “Kevin blends both English and Chinese into fun and engaging songwriting! As well as being a great standup guy, I love how Kev brings more people into the Chinese-English world, always in a humorous and unexpected way.” Another Google review states: “Totally love The Kev’s tracks. Funny, insightful, profound and greatly musical. Have a listen and discover him for yourself!”

