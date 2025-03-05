From Classroom to Sky: Stratford Middle Schoolers Launch 'Eggs in Space' and Take Rocket Science to New Heights

Representing the Mission 790 squad

18 Stratford Middle School Students engineer a Rocket to Soar Higher Than San Francisco’s Twin Peaks, Carrying Two Fragile Eggs to the Skies and Back

Our rocket, soared with our fragile payload intact. Mission 790 is a success thanks to my team’s grit. I lead, but their ideas shine—we’re just kids chasing stars, humbly building tomorrow!” — Shaurya Sharma, Stratford Rocketry Club

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The next generation of aerospace pioneers isn’t waiting for college or corporate labs to make an impact—they’re building rockets now. Seventeen middle schoolers from Stratford Middle School, San Jose, are on a mission to defy expectations, break barriers, and prove that age is no limit to innovation.

Their goal? Design and launch a model rocket that will soar 790 feet, carry two fragile eggs as payload, and return safely to Earth in under 44 seconds—with zero damage. This is more than a school project; while Elon Musk is preparing humanity for Mars, these young rocketeers— Aditya Khurd, Aditya Sharma, Dhruv Girotra, Fateh Gill, James Diep, Kabir Khera, Madeleine Vo, Neil Venugopal, Nitin Gowda, Parth Kandelwal, Shoon Tun, Skanda Ganapathi, Stephanie King, Tanmai Rao, Tarun Venkat, Vasista Garimella, Vihaan Nanduri and their captain Shaurya Sharma—are proving that the spirit of exploration and ingenuity is alive and thriving in America’s classrooms.

The Countdown Begins for “Mission 790”

This team has engineered a remarkable rocket, weighing just 590 grams—comparable to a large grapefruit. Despite its lightweight design, this expertly crafted creation is built to climb to the altitude of San Francisco's Twin Peaks, all while safeguarding a delicate payload of two eggs. This feat demonstrates that even something as modest as a fruit in weight can embody extraordinary strength and precision.

Powering the rocket is an F-class solid-propellant motor, which ignites in an instant and delivers a thrust six times greater than that of a typical starter motor. This swift, controlled burst launches the rocket skyward, setting the stage for its calculated descent. For stability, the students incorporated fins made of ultra-light balsa wood, so featherlight they barely register in hand. These fins enhance drag and maintain balance, ensuring the rocket glides smoothly without erratic spins during flight.

Bringing It Home: Precision Landing

At peak altitude, the design triggers a dual-stage parachute system. The first parachute slows the descent, preventing a hard drop, while the second parachute ensures a soft landing, keeping the eggs intact. The altimeter records data for future improvements, ensuring every flight is more precise than the last.

“This is not just about launching a rocket; it’s about proving that middle school students can compete at the highest level in STEM and engineering,” said Shaurya Sharma, founder of the Stratford Rocketry Club. “We started with just an idea and a few sketches, and now we’ve built something that will compete with some of the best student rocketeers in the country. It’s been an amazing journey, filled with trial and error, unexpected challenges, and some incredible problem-solving. We hope this inspires more students to get into rocketry, engineering, and space exploration.”

Guiding the team is Mrs. Delnavaz Dastur, Stratford’s Computer Science teacher, who sees this as more than just a competition. "This is where the next generation of aerospace engineers, physicists, and innovators are being made. These students are simulating, testing, refining, and troubleshooting like professionals. They’re not just learning STEM—they’re living it."

“This is what education should be about—empowering students to explore, experiment, and push boundaries beyond the classroom,” said Efren Caliva, Principal of Stratford Middle School. “These students are proving that middle school is not too young to take on real-world engineering challenges. Their passion, dedication, and scientific approach show that they’re not just preparing for the future—they’re shaping it. The creativity and teamwork they’ve demonstrated will stay with them for a lifetime, and we couldn't be prouder of their journey."

Beyond AI and Tech Headlines, a New Breed of Innovators Is Rising

At a time when AI, machine learning, and tech giants like Elon Musk, Jensen Huang, Satya Nadella, and Mark Zuckerberg dominate the news cycle, there’s another movement happening—a quiet revolution of young scientists and engineers training for the future. Competitions like the American Rocketry Challenge, Future City, and the Synopsys Science Competition are not just events; they are proving grounds where the next great American innovators are forged.

This generation isn't just consuming technology—they're building the future with their own hands. The best of American innovation is yet to come, and Generation Alpha is leading the charge.

5-4-3-2-1 Stratford Model Rocket Launch

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.