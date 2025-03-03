ModFx Labs is boosting Blood Donations using Technology

ModFx Labs Team ModFx Labs Technology Platform ModFx Labs Logo

ModFx Labs has been able to achieve blood donations from 38,000 blood donors using in the last 2 years, and has sight on boosting it by 300% in the next 1 year.

We are 5 founders of ModFx Labs, graduated from IITB, Wharton & Berkley. We are attempting to decipher the blood donation problem, using our Technology Platform based Incentive Program.” — Mandeep Singh

GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In January of 2023, the 5 founders of ModFx Labs, graduated from the best colleges, were living an easy-going life with more than adequate earnings, but they were not satisfied. They wanted to do something meaningful, and this was the genesis of an innovative contribution to a social cause. They decided they will confront the blood donations problem, which is one of the most challenging problems facing their country. They got emotional and upset when they researched the facts. The non attainability of quality blood leads to a loss of nearly 12,000 invaluable human lives daily in India.They were now determined. After a lot of debate, they concluded that they will take a distinctive approach to counter this problem. This manifested into a Location Technology based Incentive Program for the blood donors. Mandeep Singh advocated they could partner with Mobile App companies to acquire the necessary data, Anant Pokharna imagined the partnerships with NGOs would be important, Saurabh Saxena advocated association with Government Apps would be key, Kinshuk Jerath had ideas on how to frame the Incentive Program and Pulkit Grover had already set his eyes on how to design and optimize the Technology.At this point, after 2 years, with a great deal of vigorous grind, the Company has been able to achieve blood donations from 38,000 blood donors, and has sight on boosting it by 300% in the next 1 year. But the road ahead will not be easy. Apart from the tough labor, they will need the encouragement & assistance from partners like the Indian Government, the Indian Mobile App Companies and the generous Investors.ModFx Labs works in partnership with multiple NGOs . The company extends it's incentives across the Indian states of Bihar, Jharkhand & Madhya Pradesh. The founders believe offering good incentives to blood donors is the best approach to quickly scale the blood donations. They offer INR 1000 to each donor after validating his presence at a blood donation camp. After receiving the Mobile Numbers of blood donors each day, the Company's Technology Platform tracks the location of blood donors and confirms if he/she visited & stayed at the donation camp for an adequate time.The Company consumes a huge amount of data in its Location Technology Platform, the Advertising ID based Mobile Location Data & the Mappings between MD5 encrypted Mobile Numbers & Advertising IDs, both types of data being completely Non-Personally Identifiable & Anonymous. To ensure 100% privacy, the Company secures explicit SMS consent from the blood donors before using their location data. The company obtains the mappings from Mobile App companies in India with support from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.ModFx Labs Technology Platform has been forged on the building blocks including Repetition, Breakthrough, Awareness, Role-Models, Activation, Word of Mouth, Marketing & Growth. The innovative elements earmarked to intercept the challenge in it's Technology Platform are no short of cutting-edge.Their hearts & mind are completely immersed in this challenge. It remains to be seen how speedily the founders are able to surge the blood donations.

