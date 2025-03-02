Reservist's idea revolutionizes chemical detection training for Air Force

For Senior Master Sgt. Morris Findley, being an Air Force reservist wasn't just a duty, but an opportunity. Stationed at Whiteman Air Force Base as a full time Emergency Management specialist, Findley is always seeking ways to improve. Recently, his dedication to innovation has made waves far beyond his unit.

The spark came during a routine training exercise. While practicing chemical detection techniques with fellow Airmen, Findley noticed a glaring flaw. While the training utilized inert M8 and M9 detection paper, crucial for identifying dangerous chemical agents, the paper always remained blank or marked using methods that varied. This lack of visual feedback, Findley realized, created a disconnect between theory and practice. Airmen understood the concept but lacked the hands-on experience of identifying a positive indication.

“Every time we’d do an exercise we would have to come up with simulated positive indication,” said Findley. “It varied from each exercise or base to base. None of it was realistic. This was an effort to optimize training and keep it as realistic as possible.”

Findley envisioned a solution: Why not create simulated M8 & M9 paper with pre-applied markings mimicking positive results for various chemical agents? This, he believed, would provide a more realistic and engaging training experience, allowing Airmen to visually identify threats and practice proper decontamination procedures.

Fired up by this idea, Findley spent time researching non-toxic dyes and other materials that could realistically simulate the color change of real detection paper. He meticulously tested various combinations, ensuring the final product was safe, durable, and accurately mirrored the real-world indicators. Ultimately, he decided to create the markings digitally.

Findley's creation was met with resounding praise from his unit. The simulated paper brought a new level of realism and engagement to their training exercises.

“It greatly enhanced our training at the 442d,” said Findley. “Our exercises are more efficient and realistic.”

Recognizing the widespread benefit, Findley's leadership encouraged him to submit his idea through the Air Force's channels for innovation. The response was overwhelmingly positive. The Air Force recognized the ingenuity and practicality of Findley's simulated detection paper, praising its potential to significantly enhance chemical warfare training across the service.

“I received tremendous support from leadership and others in the wing,” said Findley. “Shallyn Troutman, our Wing Process Manager, really encouraged me to keep going. She saw the value in my idea and if it hadn’t been for her pushing me, I would’ve given up.”

Today, thanks to the dedication and ingenuity of this Air Force reservist, Findley's simulated M8 & M9 paper is set to be produced and distributed across the entire Air Force. It should soon be available through the "Be Ready" order catalog, ensuring every EM flight has access to this valuable training tool.

“The driving factor in all of this for me was doing the right thing,” said Findley. “I knew what we were doing wasn’t right and I wanted to help fix it.”

Senior Master Sergeant Morris Findley's story is a testament to the power of innovative thinking at every level of the Air Force. It highlights how even a simple idea, driven by a desire to improve, can have a lasting and impactful legacy on the entire service.