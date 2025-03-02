Hurlburt Field gains 711 SOS, 919 SOMXG

Published Feb. 28, 2025

Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs

The Department of the Air Force selected Hurlburt Field, Florida, as the preferred and final location to host the 711 Special Operations Squadron and 919 Special Operations Maintenance Group.

This action will move 425 Air Force Reserve Command billets at Duke Field, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, to Hurlburt Field to support the creation of two Special Operations Task Units.

The units will fly and maintain AC-130Js, which provide close air support, air interdiction and armed reconnaissance.

Initial Operational Capability is planned for fall 2026, with full operational capability in mid-2028.