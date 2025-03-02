TAJ Holding Group Strengthens Corporate Governance with Appointment of Mr. Mohammed AlKoman as Director & Vice Chairman.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, March 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TAJ Holding Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mohammed AlKoman as Director and Vice Chairman, effective immediately. His deep expertise, strategic insight, and long-standing commitment to the Group will be instrumental in driving TAJ Holding Group’s vision forward, ensuring continuity, and reinforcing the company’s governance framework.Omar Abdulaziz Henaidy, Founder & Group CEO of TAJ Holding Group, commented on the appointment:"Mohammed's dedication and strategic insight have been invaluable to our growth. His appointment as Vice Chairman reflects our confidence in his ability to lead and drive our vision forward, ensuring continuity and strengthening our governance framework."As Vice Chairman, Mr. AlKoman will collaborate closely with the Board of Directors and executive management to drive strategic initiatives, foster innovation, and ensure sustainable growth across the Group’s diverse portfolio. His leadership will be key in strengthening TAJ Holding Group’s corporate governance structure and supporting its long-term succession planning efforts.Mr. AlKoman brings a wealth of experience in law, strategic management, and corporate governance. He graduated with a degree in Law from King Saud University in 2003 before beginning his career managing the Research and Development department at TAJ Alamal. In 2011, he became a partner and Vice President of TAJ Holding Group, where he has played a pivotal role in leading the company’s expansion into strategic sectors, including communication and healthcare.About TAJ Holding GroupEstablished in 2008, TAJ Holding Group is a dynamic Saudi Arabian conglomerate with a vision to lead transformative growth across industries by 2030. The Group operates across diverse sectors, including fashion retail, food and beverage, defense, IT, manufacturing, real estate, and business services. Guided by its tagline "Unleashing Potential, Creating Growth," TAJ Holding Group is committed to empowering entrepreneurs and creating long-term value for its stakeholders.

