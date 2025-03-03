'Long Since Buried: A Dakota Killer Thriller' is a Watertown, SD murder mystery novel

Long Since Buried Shady Oak Press

Long Since Buried is a murder mystery novel set mainly at a fictional resort wedding venue located at Lake Kampeska in Watertown, South Dakota.

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This quick read is told in alternating timelines thirty years apart and set in Watertown, South Dakota, Long Since Buried, which is a haunting and twisty tale of a set of twin sisters as they navigate deadly circumstances.In the present, one sister searches to find her newly discovered twin sister's long-ago killer.In the past, the other one descends into despair amid the foreshadowing of her death.Thirty years ago, twelve-year-old Sydney died during a time when she should've been on an illegal deer hunting excursion with her stepfather, but her body was found in an abandoned shack miles away with a sole gunshot wound to the head. Now, a new-in-town writer, who resembles Sydney to a T, is digging up old wounds about what happened that terrible spring day when gossip unfolded in this quaint country town that now longs for closure. But the moment when writer Laci dawdles back in time, old wounds open, and tensions resurface.Everyone has a different version of what happened that day, especially the townsfolk working at the idyllic lakeside resort wedding venue where champagne picnics on the lakeshore and moonlit walks under the stars distract only for a moment. What lurks beneath the blissful town setting? And who exactly is keeping secrets? And how far will they go to keep them hidden? When will what binds them instead cause them to crack? What should have been the happiest day of their lives, might end as a day they'd rather forget. No one is as innocent as they seem.Soon, the lines between relationships blur. Danger mounts. Long-held secrets are divulged with every pointed finger and broken confidence until only one truth remains: they won't all make it out alive.The perfect town. The perfect wedding celebration. The perfect days for revenge.Buy here: https://amzn.to/3DfGpbI

