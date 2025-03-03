Lumina Construction Opens in Queens, NYC, Offering Top Home Remodeling Services

Lumina Construction, Expert Bathroom Renovations in NYC

A smile on our clients' faces when they see their dream home remodel come to life is what our whole business is about.” — Founder, Ron Glazer

QUEENS, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lumina Construction proudly announces its official opening, bringing expert home remodel services to homeowners throughout Long Island City, Astoria, and neighboring communities in Queens, Brooklyn, and NYC. Specializing in kitchen remodel, bathroom remodel, basement remodel, garage remodel, deck building, and more, Lumina Construction offers high-quality home improvement services alongside a friendly and professional staff.

Whether you’re looking for a contractor for a full home renovation, or seeking an experienced bathroom remodel contractor for fixture upgrades, Lumina Construction brings years of experience, innovative design solutions, and expert craftsmanship to every project.

Transform Your Home with Quality Craftsmanship

Lumina Construction excels in all aspects of NYC home remodeling, from luxurious bathroom renovations to stylish kitchen redesigns to durable outdoor decks and living spaces. Their expert team of remodeling contractors works closely with homeowners to bring their visions to life, no matter the size.

For homeowners in need of outdoor upgrades, Lumina Construction is also a trusted name among deck builders and fence builders, offering durable installations that add functionality and beauty to any outdoor living space.

Personalized Kitchen and Bathroom Remodeling

The kitchen and bathroom are two essential spaces in any home, and Lumina Construction approaches each project with the desires of the customer in mind. Whether homeowners are looking for a modern kitchen reno or a spa-like bathroom remodel, Lumina works closely with clients to design and build spaces that reflect their tastes

For those looking for kitchen remodel or bathroom remodel contractors in NYC, Lumina Construction handles everything from initial concept and material selection to final touches, all at the approval of the client. Their experienced team excels at renovating all types of bathrooms, whether it’s a small upgrade or a complete bathroom renovation overhaul. As one of the area’s most promising bath remodeling companies, Lumina brings expertise to every aspect of the renovation process, ensuring every project balances style, usability, and budget.

Experts in Basement and Garage Remodeling

Beyond kitchens and bathrooms, Lumina Construction helps homeowners reinvent underutilized spaces through expert basement remodel and garage remodel services. Whether creating a new family room, guest suite, home office, or personal gym, Lumina transforms unfinished or outdated garage bays into stylish, functional extensions.

For families looking to expand, Lumina also specializes in home additions, providing seamless construction that blends perfectly with the existing home, offering more space for growing households.

Outdoor Spaces and Structural Construction

Outdoor living is just as important as that of indoor, which is why Lumina Construction’s deck builders and fence builders create beautiful, durable outdoor spaces that enhance both privacy and curb appeal. Whether it’s a custom deck for entertaining or a sturdy, stylish fence for added security, Lumina brings its clients’ outdoor concepts to life.

Lumina also offers expert retaining wall contractor services to ensure that landscapes are both attractive and structurally strong. Properly designed retaining walls not only prevent erosion but also add definition and value to the property’s outdoor space.

Inside the home, Lumina’s staircase remodel services update and enhance stairways, transforming them into striking architectural features that boost both its safety and aesthetics. From classic wood to contemporary glass or metal, Lumina ensures each staircase complements the home’s overall aesthetic.

Your Trusted Partner for Home Remodeling Near You

With many homeowners searching for reliable home remodeling contractors in NYC, Lumina Construction stands out for its customer-first approach, quality workmanship, and transparent, honest pricing. From the initial consult to the final walkthrough, Lumina’s design specialists keep in constant contact with the client to ensure they are both informed and confident at every step.

Tackling a small bathroom shower remodel, planning a kitchen redesign, or exploring whole house renovation cost, Lumina’s experienced team provides expert guidance and cost-effective solutions for projects of all sizes.

About Lumina Construction

Located in Long Island City, NY, Lumina Construction specializes in home remodel, kitchen remodel, bathroom remodel, basement remodel, garage remodel, staircase remodel, deck building, fence building, home additions, and retaining wall construction. With a focus on quality, creativity, and client satisfaction, Lumina Construction transforms homes and outdoor spaces into beautiful living areas tailored to each client’s vision.

Lumina Construction

34-18 Northern Blvd Basement, Long Island City, NY 11101

212-920-9163

https://LuminaConstruction.com

