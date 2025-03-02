Standing up for the health rights of women in Sudan

In the lead up to International Women's Day , we shine a spotlight on the incredible contributions of UN Volunteers around the globe. Areeg Abass is one of them—hailing from Sudan, she serves as a UN Volunteer Reproductive Maternal Neonatal Child and Adolescent Health Officer with the World Health Organization (WHO). Amidst one of the world's most severe humanitarian crises, which has displaced over 10 million people and worsened the conditions for women and girls, Areeg's role is crucial. From grassroots-level support to community initiatives, volunteers like her lead the charge for change, exemplifying the strength of collective action.

Areeg's volunteer journey is marked by significant personal and professional growth. A graduate of Khartoum University, she is currently based in Port Sudan. She provides essential support to WHO's priorities in sexual, reproductive, maternal, newborn, child, and adolescent health. Her background in medicine helps her navigate the delicate line between humanitarian and developmental nexus, when to provide immediate support and when to advocate for long-term alternatives.

Collaborating with the Ministry of Health, Areej works on building the capacity of youth for programmes that address gender-based violence in communities and areas with internally displaced persons.

Areeg's daily routine includes coordination with government health workers on the different aspects of emergency response. She also conducts training sessions on gender-based violence, its first-line support and related health measures. She makes sure the essential services and lifesaving interventions in health facilities are well within reach for women and girls, especially in areas with a high influx of internally displaced persons.

Among the myriads of memorable moments, one stands out vividly from a field visit to Al Fasher in North Darfur. As Areeg was leaving after speaking to women and girls about harmful societal practices and gender biases, a young schoolgirl approached her handing a drawing she had done on the spot. This simple but symbolic gesture was enough to make Areeg realize that advocacy counts—raising awareness about taboo issues is important.

Since May 2024, Areeg has been at the forefront of national awareness campaigns against gender-based violence and female genital mutilation. She has also contributed to the development of national guidelines for the clinical management of rape. Her medical background coupled with grassroots-level support to communities enduring humanitarian crises embodies the practical application of her theoretical knowledge. It also shows her commitment to improve public health outcomes and her ability to adapt and respond effectively to real-world challenges.

Volunteering in Sudan's crisis not only provides essential support to those in need but also ignites a beacon of hope, inspiring a shared mission of compassion and humanity.



Areeg Abass (front, center) UN Volunteer Reproductive Maternal Neonatal Child and Adolescent Health Officer with WHO interacts with medical students following a discussion on gender-based violence in Gedarif and Kassala, Sudan. ©UNV, 2024.