Flags Lowered to Honor Dr. Hazel N. Dukes

Governor Kathy Hochul today directed flags to be lowered at half staff to honor the life of Dr. Hazel N. Dukes, the longtime New York civil rights leader who died this morning at the age of 92.

"The leadership, courage and bravery of Hazel Dukes transformed New York for the better,” Governor Hochul said. “Her unwavering commitment to the fight for civil rights transformed lives and uplifted our communities. New York is forever indebted to her for the courage, strength, and love she brought to every battle.”

Hazel Dukes was a civil rights activist and former president of the New York State NAACP. She fought for racial justice, education reform, and voting rights, becoming a prominent advocate for the African American community.

