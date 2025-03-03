Proconex Vision AI solutions powered by GRAYPAW tech to Showcase Advanced Cognitive Vision at Industrial IMMERSIVE 2025

Innovative AI Solutions Now Deployable on RealWear and Mobile Devices.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GRAYPAW , a leader in AI-powered cognitive vision solutions, is excited to announce its technology being showcased in Proconex Vision AI solutions at the upcoming Industrial IMMERSIVE 2025 conference. The event is scheduled for March 3-4, 2025, at The Westin Houston, Memorial City, in Houston, Texas. www.industrialimmersive.com At the conference, GRAYPAW will showcase its cutting-edge technology integrated into Proconex Vision AI solutions, now fully operational on RealWear and mobile devices. This advancement empowers industry professionals to access real-time cognitive vision insights directly through wearable and mobile platforms, enhancing operational efficiency and decision-making processes.See it in action, cognitive visual validation as an extension of Proconex’s industry leading method execution system ProofCheck. ProofCheck not only provides guided execution, but integration with industrial equipment, automation, and field devices. The combined power of vision insights, manual information, automation system integration, and equipment allows operators to greatly improve their efficiency."We are thrilled to demonstrate our latest AI solutions at Industrial IMMERSIVE 2025," said Jim Ross, CEO at GRAYPAW. "Our collaboration with Proconex and the deployment of our technology on RealWear and mobile devices signify a significant leap forward in providing accessible, real-time visual data analysis for industrial applications."Industrial IMMERSIVE 2025 marks the seventh annual gathering of leaders in industrial, energy, and engineering immersive technologies. The conference offers a platform for experts and innovators to share insights on implementing and scaling immersive tech programs within enterprise operations.Don’t miss Proconex’s very own Nathan Yorgey speaking on Cognitive Computing and Agentic AI at 3:10 on March 3rd. You will gain insights on how these technologies are revolutionizing life science manufacturing by enhancing efficiency, compliance, and decision-making. This session explores how AI-powered automation tackles industry challenges such as regulatory complexity, data overload, and workforce shortages. Key applications include visual validation, compliance monitoring, and intelligent AI workflows that streamline complex processes while keeping human expertise central.Attendees are invited to visit Proconex’s exhibit to experience live demonstrations of their AI-powered cognitive vision solutions in action. The team will be available to discuss how these technologies can be tailored to meet the specific needs of various industrial sectors.About GRAYPAWGRAYPAW specializes in developing AI-powered cognitive vision solutions, focusing on automation, quality control, and compliance. Their mission is to build intelligent systems capable of analyzing, interpreting, and making decisions based on visual data in industrial settings.About Proconex Vision AIProconex Vision AI offers advanced artificial intelligence solutions designed to enhance visual data processing across various industries. Their technologies enable improved operational efficiency and accuracy through state-of-the-art AI integrations.About Industrial IMMERSIVE 2025Industrial IMMERSIVE 2025 is the premier conference and exhibition focused on industrial XR, AR, VR, MR, and digital twin technologies. The event brings together industry leaders, innovators, and end-users to explore the latest trends and developments in immersive technologies and their applications across various sectors.

