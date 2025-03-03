AT² Aerospace, a Lockheed Martin spin-out, Secures Major Order from Straightline Aviation Revolutionary Hybrid Airship

SLA hybrid airship

SANTA CLARITA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AT² Aerospace, a spin-out of Lockheed Martin, pioneer in sustainable aviation technology, today announced a landmark purchase order from Straightline Aviation for its cutting-edge hybrid airship. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in the advancement of eco-friendly air transportation solutions.The $50 million dollar order, which will launch the hybrid airship on to the market, represents the culmination of many years of development, to produce a commercially viable and operationally capable airship. These state-of-the-art vessels combine lighter-than-air technology with advanced propulsion systems, offer unprecedented fuel efficiency and operational flexibility with its innovative Air Cushioned Landing System."The partnership with Straightline Aviation represents a transformative moment in sustainable aviation," said Dr. Bob Boyd, CEO of AT² Aerospace. "Our hybrid airships will transform cargo transport by providing an environmentally responsible solution while maintaining operational efficiency."The agreement includes comprehensive support services and establishes a cornerstone partnership in aviation innovation. AT² Aerospace, together with a launch customer, Straightline Aviation, is spearheading the introduction of these eco-efficient hybrid airships—delivering a transport revolution that is fundamentally transforming aviation. The collaboration between AT² Aerospace, with its deep seated technical and engineering background and Straightline Aviation with unrivalled global airship operations experience, embodies a shared commitment to pioneering sustainable aviation solutions."We are excited to be launching the hybrid airship alongside AT² Aerospace. Realising our clients’ transportation goals and improving the quality of life for millions of people in remote communities across the globe. '" commented Mark Dorey, Co-founder and CEO of Straightline Aviation. "This investment aligns with our commitment to sustainable operations while meeting the growing demand for flexible air transport solutions".For media inquiries or further information, please contact:Maria DeottoMarketing Directormdeotto@at2aero.space###About AT² Aerospace:AT² Aerospace, a Lockheed Martin spin-out, is a pioneering aerospace company dedicated to commercializing hybrid airships and revolutionizing the cargo transportation industry, through sustainable practices and ground-breaking innovations. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and a commitment to environmental stewardship, AT2 Aerospace aims to shape the future of cargo transportation and create a more sustainable aviation ecosystem.www.at2aero.spaceAbout Straightline AviationStraightline Aviation is an international company at the forefront of hybrid airship operations, providing sustainable, cost-efficient and flexible transport solutions for commercial and humanitarian needs. Founded by some of the most experienced airship operators in the world, the company is dedicated to bringing innovative, low-carbon aviation to the global market.

