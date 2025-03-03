2025 SeeMe Inclusivity Index for Beauty Results Revealed

e.l.f. Beauty, Dove and Maybelline Top the List as “Certified Inclusive” Brands Grow 3pts Faster than Less Inclusive Competitors

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 SeeMe Inclusivity Index for Beauty results were announced, unveiling the inclusivity rankings of 100+ beauty brands. Data highlights industry hits and misses - colorism persists in ads but designing for disability improved - as “Certified Inclusive” brands, such as e.l.f. Beauty and Dove, once again outpaced the growth of less inclusive competitors, growing 3pts faster and solidifying inclusion as a business imperative. This was determined as part of the SeeMe Index research in partnership with Circana, leveraging point-of-sales data from the previous year.The 2025 analysis grew to include 100+ U.S. beauty brands; the most expansive inclusivity analysis conducted to date. The Index measures brands from L’Oreal Groupe, Estee Lauder Companies, Unilever, LVMH and P&G, alongside notable independents like Topicals, Rhode, and Rare Beauty. The Index dives deep into which brands are leading and lagging, and how the industry leans into inclusivity across six identity dimensions including gender expression, skin tone, age, body size, visible disability and sexual orientation across consumer-facing marketing efforts like advertising, products, websites and brand purpose.The 15 brands that lead the industry by earning the “Certified Inclusive” distinction are:e.l.f. BeautyDoveMaybelline New YorkRare BeautyPATTERN Beauty by Tracee Ellis RossMAC CosmeticsEADEML’Oréal ParisHaus Labs by Lady GagaTopicalsGlow RecipeCarol’s DaughterOne/Size by Patrick StarrTarte CosmeticsAmika“As a brand that stands for every eye, lip and face, we take pride in ensuring that our products, campaigns and purpose initiatives speak to the “every” in everyone,” said Laurie Lam, Chief Brand Officer, e.l.f. Beauty. “Inclusivity shapes our diverse employee base and is the catalyst for the access that our community has to our C-suite, allowing us to uniquely meet the needs of our community and in turn, powering our growth and performance.”Earning this certification has never been more competitive, with the expanded list of brands and evolved scoring criteria reflecting current consumer expectations. Brands that earn this distinction must demonstrate a holistic commitment to inclusivity.The business case for inclusion in the beauty industry echoes other research including the UN Women’s Unstereotype Alliance , which identified “strong empirical evidence that shows that brands with more progressive portrayals in their advertising, perform better commercially” with 16.26% more long-term sales than brands with less progressive ads. And according to McKinsey , 45% of Gen Z and 50% of millennials say they would stop using a beauty brand if it wasn't inclusive or socially responsible.“The data shows that inclusivity is good for business. Period.” said Asha Shivaji, Co-Founder and CEO of SeeMe Index. “While DEI and inclusivity have been politicized over the last few years, reaching a recent fever pitch, the clickbait headlines distract from the fact that inclusive marketing drives the bottom line. So if you want to grow faster than competitors, it’s time to lean in.”Other notable findings include:2025 People’s Choice Winner: ILIA BeautyThe most-nominated brand by consumers, experts, and industry insiders is ILIA Beauty, recognized for standout inclusivity efforts, particularly around age diversity in ads, age-specific product testing for Super Serum Skin Tint and 1% of sales donated to reforestation.Black-owned and Black-founded brands continue to drive representation beyond skin tone. These brands are 2x as likely to feature talent of different ages in ads, 1.8x more likely to showcase lesser-seen facial characteristics (vitiligo, facial birthmarks), and 1.5x more likely to provide product testing transparency that includes skin tone.Industry hits and misses include:Hits:More brands are designing products with disabilities in mind, with a percentage increase from 11% in 2023 to 22% today.Representation of larger bodies in ads has increased from 2.9% in 2023 to 3.8% today.Age inclusion has improved. People aged 55+ now receive 2.0% of screen time in ads, up from just 0.8% in 2023.Intersectionality considerations are more prevalent, 73% of brands now factor identity dimensions into brand purpose efforts, up from 70% in 2023.Misses:Colorism persists in ads. Talent with deeper skin tones receive less than a third of weighted average screentime vs. lighter skin counterparts.Brand purpose calls-to-action have declined, with fewer brands (56% today compared to 77% in 2023) providing consumers an opportunity to support brand-led social impact initiatives.Gender non-conforming representation has remained stagnant at 1.5% of screen time.The use of ageist "anti-aging" language has increased, now used by 49% of brands, compared to 40% in 2023.“This is a critical moment for the industry. With consumers increasingly making purchase decisions based on brand commitments to inclusivity, our expanded rankings and insights highlight how important it is for brands to take action,” said Jason R. Klein, Co-Founder and COO of SeeMe Index. “Now, more than ever, brands need to be transparent and accountable in their efforts or risk being left behind.”Founded in 2023 by Shivaji and Klein, both former Google executives and beauty marketers, SeeMe Index is a vital resource for brands looking to benchmark and improve inclusivity, and analyze marketing deliverables with responsible AI. Shivaji, a first-generation woman of color and Klein, a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, have drawn from their career experiences at Google and other Fortune 100 brands, where they identified the gap of measuring inclusivity in marketing.As the industry evolves, SeeMe Index provides transparency, accountability, and a roadmap for brands ready to embrace inclusivity as a business strategy. By offering actionable insights and benchmarks, SeeMe Index ensures that brands set inclusive goals and achieve them. And it provides a source of truth to empower consumers to make more informed purchase decisions.The complete findings will be revealed at a private event hosted by Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW) on March 6. For full rankings, methodology, and insights, visit www.seemeindex.ai and follow SeeMe Index on LinkedIn, Instagram, and TikTok.# # #

