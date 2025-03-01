DLNR News Release – TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF MAʻAKUA RIDGE-PAPALI TRAIL, February 28, 2025

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

KA ‘OIHANA KUMUWAIWAI ‘ĀINA

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF MAʻAKUA RIDGE-PAPALI TRAIL

FOR LITTLE FIRE ANT ERADICATION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 28, 2025

Hauʻula, Oʻahu — Starting today, a portion of the Hauʻula Forest Reserve on Oʻahu, including hunting unit C and the Maʻakua Ridge-Papali Trail, will temporarily close for Little Fire Ant (LFA) containment and removal efforts.

The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) is partnering with the Oʻahu Invasive Species Committee, the Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture, and the Hawaiʻi Ant Lab to produce a comprehensive plan to control the infestation of this noxious invasive species. The partnership also includes surveys and control efforts on private properties around the forest reserve.

This closure is necessary to ensure the safety of hikers, pets, and hunting dogs. The tiny ant delivers a painful sting when disturbed. LFA stings cause welts that can last for weeks and have also been known to cause blindness in cats and dogs. The ant doesn’t build mounded dirt nests, but lives in a variety of habitats, including trees, potted plants, around irrigation lines, and in electrical boxes.

“This little ant is a big threat to our quality of life and native plants and animals,” said DOFAW Oʻahu Branch Manager Marigold Zoll. “We don’t want it to become established in our communities or forest areas, so we need to take quick action. We urge the Hauʻula community to help us in testing their homes and treating any infestations, so we ensure it is eradicated from the area.”

Emergent populations of LFA have been successfully controlled in other places on Oʻahu, such as Lanikai and Waimānalo, but this is the first detection in a forest reserve on the island. Eradication efforts will begin once the infestation area is defined and may take over a year.

Zoll added that DOFAW staff will attend the Hauʻula Community Association meeting on March 4 and the Koʻolauloa Neighborhood Board meeting on March 13 and encourages residents to join.

# # #

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

Photographs – Maʻakua Ridge LFA Survey https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/vxm7y9kz7w6eoo73fr77m/AOV74EOKSIZUkXa5oKszLKA?rlkey=3pwmkfsu6a6jse9pnm1v90w90&st=0c04fx2d&dl=0

Little Fire Ant information:

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/hisc/little-fire-ant-lfa/

https://hdoa.hawaii.gov/pi/main/lfainfo/

https://www.oahuisc.org/species/little-fire-ant/

www.stoptheant.org

Trail information:

https://hawaiitrails.ehawaii.gov

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dofaw/app

Media Contact:

Ryan Aguilar

Communications Specialist

Hawaiʻi Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

808-587-0396

Email: Dlnr.comms@hawaii.gov