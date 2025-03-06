Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges the Loved Ones of a Shipyard Worker or Maritime Worker with Mesothelioma or Lung Cancer in Louisiana to Call the Gori Law Firm About Financial Compensation

"If your loved one is a former shipyard worker or maritime worker in Louisiana and they now have mesothelioma or lung cancer please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106 to discuss compensation. ” — Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging the loved ones of a former shipyard or maritime worker who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or lung cancer to please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106 to discuss financial compensation. Unlike most internet mesothelioma law firms, the Gori Law Firm has an office in New Orleans. The lawyers at the Gori Law Firm are responsible for some of the largest client compensation settlements for individuals with mesothelioma and lung cancer in the nation and this remarkable team works overtime for their clients.

The group says, "The reason we mention former shipyard or maritime workers in Louisiana when it comes to developing mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer is because we know these types of people would have had routine exposure to asbestos if they were working before the mid-1980s. There are dozens and dozens of shipyards in Louisiana and thousands of maritime workers in the state and it has been this way for generations and for many of them asbestos exposure was a way of life if they were working before the mid-1980s.

"If your loved one is a former shipyard worker or maritime worker anywhere in Louisiana and they now have mesothelioma or lung cancer please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106 to discuss compensation. When it comes to representing people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Louisiana the Gori Law Firm has no equal." www.gorilaw.com

Suggestions from the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Louisiana or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?" https://Louisiana.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe or anywhere in Louisiana. www.gorilaw.com

For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic: https://medlineplus.gov/mesothelioma.html

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.