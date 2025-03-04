ECHO – Taste & Sound Brings an Immersive Listening Lounge and Dining Experience to Downtown Las Vegas

Immersive Listening Lounge Chef Nat at Echo

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The downtown Las Vegas Arts District has a new heartbeat. ECHO – Taste and Sound, the highly anticipated listening lounge and bar, is officially opening its doors, offering a first-of-its-kind, high-fidelity sound and dining experience in the city. A passion project by Chef Natalie Young and entrepreneur Tom McAllister, ECHO seamlessly blends elevated small plates , handcrafted cocktails, and a meticulously curated music experience—all set against the backdrop of one of the most sophisticated sound systems in the country.“At ECHO, we’re doing something different for Las Vegas,” says Chef Natalie Young. “This isn’t about high-energy club beats or background noise—it’s about intentional listening. Every record, every dish, every cocktail is curated to create a full sensory experience. We want people to slow down, savor, and truly connect—not just with the music, but with each other.”ECHO draws inspiration from Japan’s Jazz Kissa culture, where vinyl records are presented as an art form and played on high-fidelity turntables and tube-driven amplifiers. The venue features two distinct music systems: a vintage analog setup for a warm, authentic sound and a state-of-the-art, high-fidelity system for a pure, immersive audio experience.The venue’s Music Director, Rob Alahn, and Vinyl Selector, DJ Shoe, bring decades of expertise in curating dynamic soundscapes. Guests can expect carefully selected vinyl albums, creating an atmosphere that shifts seamlessly from jazz to soul to unexpected global sounds—all with the goal of taking listeners on a journey.“Our job is to paint a picture for our guests, to take them somewhere familiar but also somewhere new,” explains Rob Alahn. “The sound at ECHO isn’t just background music—it’s the foundation of the experience.”Beyond the music, ECHO’s kitchen delivers a menu as intentional as its playlists. Helmed by Chef Natalie Young, the menu features elevated small plates with a refined twist, designed for an intimate, social dining experience. Complementing the cuisine is an expertly crafted cocktail menu, emphasizing sophisticated flavors, premium ingredients, and a selection of spirits that match the elegance of the venue’s sound. The bar also features an expertly crafted selection of non-alcoholic cocktails and inventive mocktails.For co-founder Tom McAllister, ECHO is about more than food and music—it’s about community.“Downtown Las Vegas is in the middle of a renaissance, and ECHO is proud to be a part of that evolution,” says McAllister. “We’ve created a space where people can step away from the hustle and bustle of the Strip and experience something deeper—music that moves you, food and drink that inspires you, and a space that invites you to be present and connect.”ECHO is now open at 1301 South Main Street in the heart of the Las Vegas Arts District. Guests can experience the magic of sound and taste in a way never before seen in the city.For more information, visit www.echotastesound.com or follow us on Instagram for updates, events, and exclusive sneak peeks.About ECHO – Taste and SoundECHO is a one-of-a-kind listening lounge and dining experience in downtown Las Vegas’s Arts District. Founded by Chef Natalie Young and entrepreneur Tom McAllister, ECHO blends elevated comfort food, expertly crafted cocktails , and a world-class sound experience in an intimate, high-fidelity setting. Inspired by Japan’s Jazz Kissa culture, ECHO is designed for those who appreciate music as an art form, dining as a ritual, and connection as a way of life.

