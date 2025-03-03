ATV Offroad Adventures’ Grand Canyon Expedition Named One of North America’s Top 52 Adventures for 2025

ATV Adventures Offroad to the Grand Canyon Reject Average 2025 Adventure Calendar 2025 Reject Average March Calendar

Embark on a thrilling off-road journey to the Grand Canyon's North Rim—ATV Offroad Adventures earns a spot on the 2025 Reject Average adventure calendar.

There is nothing like riding off-road across the valley to the edge of the Grand Canyon” — Jason Nelson

HURRICANE, UT, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATV Offroad Adventures’ Grand Canyon Off-Road Experience has been recognized as one of the Top 52 Adventures in North America for 2025 by the Reject Average Travel and Adventure Club. This exhilarating journey takes riders on an off-road adventure through the rugged terrains leading to the majestic North Rim of the Grand Canyon, offering an unparalleled and intimate encounter with one of the world's natural wonders.

Participants traverse challenging trails in state-of-the-art Can-Am Mavericks, covering extensive off-road distances that culminate at the renowned Bar 10 Ranch. This working cattle ranch provides authentic Western hospitality, where guests can engage in activities such as horseback riding and skeet shooting. The adventure reaches its pinnacle with an exclusive visit to the secluded North Rim, far removed from the typical tourist paths.

“There is nothing like riding across the valley to the edge of the Grand Canyon,” says ATV Offroad Adventures founder Jason Nelson. “No paved parking lots, no tourists—it’s just you on the edge of one of the most spectacular spots on earth.”

The Reject Average Travel and Adventure Club highlighted this unique experience, stating, “This off-road expedition offers our members an extraordinary way to connect with the Grand Canyon's raw beauty, making it a standout in this year's top adventures.”

The Reject Average 2025 adventure calendar, featuring ATV Offroad Adventures among the year's premier experiences, is now available for free at www.rejectaverage.com/calendar.

About ATV Offroad Adventures

ATV Offroad Adventures is renowned for offering guided ATV and UTV tours that explore the breathtaking landscapes of Southern Utah and Northern Arizona. With a focus on safety and excitement, their day trips cater to both beginners and seasoned riders, providing unforgettable experiences amidst red rock formations, sand dunes, and panoramic vistas. Whether it's a half-day sunset tour near Zion National Park or a full-day backcountry expedition, guests are guaranteed an adventure that showcases the natural splendor of the region.

For more information or to book your Grand Canyon Offroad Adventure, visit www.ATVAdventures.com.

About Reject Average Travel and Adventure Club

Reject Average is a private travel club with over 1,200 executive members and 180,000 subscribers, dedicated to curating the most thrilling and unique experiences worldwide. Their annual 52-Week World Tour list spotlights one exceptional adventure each week, guiding members to the best destinations across North America and beyond. www.rejectaverage.com

