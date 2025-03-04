Announcing the Self-Published Release of Healthcare Sales Mastery by Lisa T. Miller

Master the art of selling to hospitals and health systems with Lisa T. Miller’s Healthcare Sales Mastery—now available on Amazon! Lisa T. Miller, bestselling author of Healthcare Sales Mastery, shares 33 years of expertise in selling to hospitals, health systems, and the C-Suite. Lisa T. Miller—healthcare sales expert, author of Healthcare Sales Mastery, and trusted advisor for companies selling into hospitals and health systems.

PALM BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthcare sales and marketing strategist Lisa T. Miller is pleased to announce the self-publication of Healthcare Sales Mastery: 12 Winning Strategies for Selling to Hospitals and Health Systems—a groundbreaking guide that reshapes how sales professionals, business owners, and service providers can effectively engage and close deals in one of the world’s most complex industries.With over 33 years of frontline experience and over $200 million in healthcare sales, Miller offers proven methodologies that address the unique challenges of managing budget constraints, lengthy sales cycles, and evolving healthcare regulations. Designed for everyone from seasoned sales executives to start-up founders, Healthcare Sales Mastery provides a concise roadmap for identifying critical decision-makers, demonstrating ROI, and building enduring partnerships with hospitals and health systems.As the former founder and CEO of VIE Healthcare Consulting, Miller built a sales framework that enabled her firm to compete against billion-dollar consulting firms and successfully sell into hospitals and health systems. In 2022, she sold VIE Healthcare to Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, marking a major milestone in her career. Now, she advises life sciences and medtech companies on sales and marketing strategies for breaking into the healthcare sector, helping organizations optimize their sales approach and accelerate revenue growth.Miller's book dissects the complex sales dynamics of healthcare, offering twelve strategic frameworks that guide sales professionals through the industry's unique barriers, decision-making structures, and trust-building requirements.“Healthcare organizations are risk-averse by nature,” says Miller. “To succeed in this environment, you must showcase not just the value of your product but also the depth of your commitment to improving patient care. My goal is to help sales teams become strategic partners, rather than suppliers.”Beyond the fundamentals of C-suite access, differentiation, and overcoming objections, Healthcare Sales Mastery dives deep into modern healthcare sales trends, including virtual selling, data-driven insights, and the importance of post-sale support.The book is packed with practical exercises and action-driven checklists, making it a must-read for professionals looking to master high-stakes healthcare sales.For sales professionals eager to shorten sales cycles, gain access to hospital decision-makers, and close bigger deals, Healthcare Sales Mastery is the ultimate guide to transforming sales outcomes in an industry where trust, expertise, and strategic execution are critical to success.Key Insights from Healthcare Sales Mastery• Twelve Proven Sales Frameworks – Practical strategies for establishing trust, personalizing sales approaches, and overcoming organizational inertia.• Executive-Level Engagement – Methods for gaining C-Suite access and aligning solutions with urgent priorities such as cost control, patient experience, and operational efficiency.• Data-Driven Selling – How to use analytics, metrics, and compelling visualizations to build a high-impact business case.• Post-Sale Success – Why ongoing support and customer success initiatives turn first-time clients into long-term advocates, driving future revenue opportunities.About the AuthorLisa T. Miller has built a distinguished career helping healthcare organizations optimize margins, streamline operations, and foster exceptional patient outcomes. As the founder of VIE Healthcare Consulting, she pioneered a C-Suite Selling framework that consistently delivered multi-million-dollar results for both clients and partners. After successfully selling VIE Healthcare Consulting to Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, Lisa now advises life sciences and medtech companies on sales and marketing strategies for selling into healthcare. Her expertise in navigating complex negotiations, understanding hospital budget cycles, and building trust at the highest levels makes her a sought-after advisor across the healthcare sector.Early Praise for Healthcare Sales MasteryGreat for Selling to Healthcare. This book is a short, easy to read book with tons of valuable strategies for selling to hospitals. I especially like the questions and action items summarized at the end of each chapter for deeper thinking and ease of implementation. It's obvious that Lisa brings a tremendous amount of experience and expertise to the table on this topic.Lisa T. Miller’s Healthcare Sales Mastery is a must read for anyone looking to excel in the complex world of healthcare sales. This book is packed with insightful strategies, real-world examples, and practical tips that can be applied immediately to drive success. This book simplifies the sales process while emphasizing relationship-building, understanding client needs, and leveraging data-driven insights. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned professional, Miller’s expert guidance will help you close more deals and build lasting partnerships. Highly recommended!AvailabilityHealthcare Sales Mastery: 12 Winning Strategies for Selling to Hospitals and Health Systems is now available for purchase in paperback and Kindle editions on Amazon.• Amazon Link: https://a.co/d/hpvIpiE • ISBN: 979-8306094137Media & Speaking InquiriesFor review copies, interview requests, or to book Lisa T. Miller for speaking engagements and workshops, please contact:• Email: Lisa@LisaTMiller.comFor more information, visit LisaTMiller.com

