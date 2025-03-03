Kunda Car Expands Rental Services in N’Djamena, Chad With Vehicle Delivery Option

Kunda Car – Reliable Car Rentals in Chad Kunda Car Support – Always Here to Help

N'DJAMENA, N'DJAMENA, CHAD, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- " Kunda Car , a leading car rental company in Chad, is proud to announce the expansion of its services, including a new vehicle delivery option. Customers can now rent high-quality vehicles with the added convenience of having them delivered directly to their preferred location, whether at home, a hotel, or an office.Founded on October 25, 2023, Kunda Car was established to revolutionize the car rental industry in Chad by providing reliable and customer-centric transportation solutions. Under the leadership of Laoukounda Milamem Pascale, Founder and CEO, and Gisele Syam, Managing Director, the company has rapidly grown to become a trusted name in car rentals. With a focus on affordability, flexibility, and exceptional service, Kunda Car continues to enhance its offerings to meet the evolving needs of travelers, businesses, and residents.“Kunda Car is committed to making transportation easier and more accessible for our customers,” said Laoukounda Milamem Pascale, CEO of Kunda Car. “With our new vehicle delivery service, we are taking convenience to the next level, ensuring that our customers can enjoy a seamless rental experience without the hassle of visiting a rental location.”Why Choose Kunda Car?Flexible Rental Options – Choose from daily, weekly, or long-term rentals.Diverse Fleet – A wide range of vehicles, from compact cars to SUVs.Competitive Pricing – Transparent rates with no hidden fees.Convenient Booking – Quick and hassle-free reservations.Vehicle Delivery Service – Get your rental car delivered to your doorstep.Reliable Customer Support – A dedicated team ready to assist at any time.Headquartered in N’Djamena, Chad, Kunda Car serves as a central hub for operations, strategic planning, and customer support. With an innovative management team and a commitment to excellence, Kunda Car is redefining the car rental experience in Chad, ensuring that individuals and businesses have access to top-tier transportation solutions.About Kunda CarKunda Car is a professional car rental company based in N’Djamena, Chad, offering reliable, cost-effective, and convenient vehicle rental services. With a commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and continuous growth, the company is dedicated to providing seamless transportation solutions for both locals and visitors."###

