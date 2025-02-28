Submit Release
Senate Bill 320 Printer's Number 303

PENNSYLVANIA, February 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 303

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

320

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY KANE, KEARNEY, A. WILLIAMS, CAPPELLETTI AND SAVAL,

FEBRUARY 28, 2025

REFERRED TO INSTITUTIONAL SUSTAINABILITY AND INNOVATION,

FEBRUARY 28, 2025

AN ACT

Prohibiting for-profit entities from owning or managing

hospitals and health systems in this Commonwealth.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Short title.

This act shall be known and may be cited as the Prohibiting

For-Profit Hospitals Act.

Section 2. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"For-profit entity." The term includes a corporation,

limited liability corporation, limited liability partnership,

private equity, investment bank or hedge fund which operates to

generate revenue or profit for its owners, partners or

shareholders.

"Health system." An entity owning and operating one or more

