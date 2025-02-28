Senate Bill 320 Printer's Number 303
PENNSYLVANIA, February 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 303
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
320
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY KANE, KEARNEY, A. WILLIAMS, CAPPELLETTI AND SAVAL,
FEBRUARY 28, 2025
REFERRED TO INSTITUTIONAL SUSTAINABILITY AND INNOVATION,
FEBRUARY 28, 2025
AN ACT
Prohibiting for-profit entities from owning or managing
hospitals and health systems in this Commonwealth.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Short title.
This act shall be known and may be cited as the Prohibiting
For-Profit Hospitals Act.
Section 2. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"For-profit entity." The term includes a corporation,
limited liability corporation, limited liability partnership,
private equity, investment bank or hedge fund which operates to
generate revenue or profit for its owners, partners or
shareholders.
"Health system." An entity owning and operating one or more
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
