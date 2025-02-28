Senate Bill 331 Printer's Number 300
PENNSYLVANIA, February 28 - 11. Hire employees, elect or appoint officers, fix
compensation, define duties, grant such individuals appropriate
authority to carry out the purposes of this Compact, and
establish the Commission's personnel policies and programs
relating to conflicts of interest, qualifications of personnel,
and other related personnel matters;
12. As set forth in the Commission Rules, charge a fee to a
Licensee for the grant of a Multistate License and thereafter,
as may be established by Commission Rule, charge the Licensee a
Multistate License renewal fee for each renewal period. Nothing
herein shall be construed to prevent a Home State from charging
a Licensee a fee for a Multistate License or renewals of a
Multistate License, or a fee for the jurisprudence requirement
if the Member State imposes such a requirement for the grant of
a Multistate License;
13. Assess and collect fees;
14. Accept any and all appropriate gifts, donations, grants
of money, other sources of revenue, equipment, supplies,
materials, and services, and receive, utilize, and dispose of
the same; provided that at all times the Commission shall avoid
any appearance of impropriety or conflict of interest;
15. Lease, purchase, retain, own, hold, improve, or use any
property, real, personal, or mixed, or any undivided interest
therein;
16. Sell, convey, mortgage, pledge, lease, exchange, abandon,
or otherwise dispose of any property real, personal, or mixed;
17. Establish a budget and make expenditures;
18. Borrow money;
19. Appoint committees, including standing committees,
composed of members, State regulators, State legislators or
20250SB0331PN0300 - 16 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.