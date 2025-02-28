Senate Bill 331 Printer's Number 300

PENNSYLVANIA, February 28 - 11. Hire employees, elect or appoint officers, fix

compensation, define duties, grant such individuals appropriate

authority to carry out the purposes of this Compact, and

establish the Commission's personnel policies and programs

relating to conflicts of interest, qualifications of personnel,

and other related personnel matters;

12. As set forth in the Commission Rules, charge a fee to a

Licensee for the grant of a Multistate License and thereafter,

as may be established by Commission Rule, charge the Licensee a

Multistate License renewal fee for each renewal period. Nothing

herein shall be construed to prevent a Home State from charging

a Licensee a fee for a Multistate License or renewals of a

Multistate License, or a fee for the jurisprudence requirement

if the Member State imposes such a requirement for the grant of

a Multistate License;

13. Assess and collect fees;

14. Accept any and all appropriate gifts, donations, grants

of money, other sources of revenue, equipment, supplies,

materials, and services, and receive, utilize, and dispose of

the same; provided that at all times the Commission shall avoid

any appearance of impropriety or conflict of interest;

15. Lease, purchase, retain, own, hold, improve, or use any

property, real, personal, or mixed, or any undivided interest

therein;

16. Sell, convey, mortgage, pledge, lease, exchange, abandon,

or otherwise dispose of any property real, personal, or mixed;

17. Establish a budget and make expenditures;

18. Borrow money;

19. Appoint committees, including standing committees,

composed of members, State regulators, State legislators or

