Senate Resolution 28 Printer's Number 310

Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio,
Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia,
West Virginia and Wyoming, have deployed their national guard to
secure the border; and
WHEREAS, Operation Lone Star personnel work to detect and
repel illegal crossings, arrest human smugglers and cartel gang
members and stop the flow of deadly drugs like fentanyl; and
WHEREAS, Operation Lone Star has led to more than 530,800
illegal immigrant apprehensions, more than 50,300 criminal
arrests, 43,000 felony charges and the seizure of more than 622
million lethal doses of fentanyl, and, according to the Texas
Department of Public Safety, Texas has decreased illegal entry
by 87%; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania has a compelling interest to help
secure the southern border as fentanyl has killed tens of
thousands of residents throughout this Commonwealth, school
districts are increasingly burdened, available affordable
housing is constricted and strained social benefits are diverted
from legal citizens; and
WHEREAS, Illegal immigration cost Pennsylvania taxpayers more
than $1.6 billion in 2024, equating to a burden of $4,845 per
Pennsylvania taxpayer annually, according to the Federation for
American Immigration Reform; and
WHEREAS, Benjamin Franklin founded what is now our
Pennsylvania National Guard to provide a common defense of
Pennsylvania in times of crisis; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania has the third-largest National Guard in
the country with more than 18,000 personnel; and
WHEREAS, Throughout its history, the Pennsylvania National
Guard has been deployed nationwide to assist other states with
