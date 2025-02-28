Surrey Langley SkyTrain station, guideway construction reaches milestone

CANADA, February 28 - Sukh Dhaliwal, MP for Surrey-Newton –

“Expanding transportation south of the Fraser River with the Surrey Langley SkyTrain will offer faster and more reliable transit services, strengthening connections throughout Metro Vancouver for decades to come. Once complete, this project will reduce congestion, drive economic growth and support sustainable transit, while paving the way for a healthier, more connected and vibrant future.”

Kevin Quinn, CEO of TransLink –

“Once complete, the Surrey Langley SkyTrain extension will provide a fast, reliable and sustainable travel option for daily commuters. As our region prepares to welcome thousands of new residents in the coming decades, investments like this are critical to keeping our transportation network viable.”

Brenda Locke, mayor of Surrey –

“As construction of the Surrey Langley SkyTrain progresses, we are taking a crucial step toward addressing the long-standing transit challenges our city has faced. This project will help reduce the service gaps in Surrey, providing our residents with safer, more reliable and efficient transportation options they deserve. Together, we are building a more connected and vibrant future for our community.”

Eric Woodward, mayor of Township of Langley –

The Surrey Langley SkyTrain extension is a crucial and long-awaited step toward improving transportation in the region. For far too long, residents of the Township of Langley have endured limited commuting options. We are eager to see continued progress on the SkyTrain, and we welcome the recently announced Langley-Maple Ridge Bus Rapid Transit route, which will integrate seamlessly with the future Willowbrook SkyTrain station.

Nathan Pachal, mayor of Langley –

“We’re excited to see Langley city and the region becoming more connected as we grow. The SkyTrain expansion will make travel between communities easier, strengthen connections among residents, businesses and communities, and create new opportunities throughout the region.”