Supportive homes for youth, young adults open in Kamloops

CANADA, February 28 - Youth and young adults experiencing homelessness in Kamloops now have access to 39 new homes with supports through the opening of Katherine’s Place.

“Many young people are facing uncertain times. We want to help with housing options, a main objective in our Belonging in BC plan,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs. “By connecting young adults with the housing and supports they need, we’re getting them on a path to stability. Through the life-skills training and supports offered at Katherine’s Place, youth will develop a better foundation to live full, healthy lives.”

The Province, through BC Housing, has partnered with A Way Home Kamloops to provide the new homes, located on 560 Tranquille Rd. A Way Home Kamloops will operate the building and provide support services to people between 19 and 27 years through a scaled support model. This model will tailor supports to each person’s needs and goals. The supports will progress to reduce support as needed, with the goal of transitioning to independent living or other housing that meets their needs.

Supports will include daily meals, life-skills training, peer guidance, mental-health resources, and employment and education supports. Three staff members will be on site 24/7 to ensure residents are supported. Security measures include camera monitoring and a controlled single point of entry.

“A Way Home Kamloops is excited to see the vision of their founder Katherine McParland come to life,” said Tangie Genshorek, executive director, A Way Home Kamloops (AWHK). “The project is the product of multiple partnerships and community collaboration. AWHK works to put youth first, to honour their stories, and to meet them where they are, with what they need.”

The building is named after the late Katherine McParland, founder and former executive director of A Way Home Kamloops, a BC Housing board member. This project aims to honour and acknowledge the impact she had on local youth, while continuing her legacy by providing services to young people who are at risk of or experiencing homelessness.

“Katherine was not just an incredible woman, but she made all those around her feel safe and heard. She saw value in every single young person,” said Kira Cheeseborough, youth adviser at A Way Home Kamloops. “Katherine's Place will continue to create the safety and love we felt. With this space, we take a step toward ensuring no youth is left behind.”

Katherine’s Place includes a combination of 20 regular, five larger, six adaptable and two fully accessible bachelor suites, and six one-bedroom suites.

The project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by government. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 92,000 homes that have been delivered or are underway, including more than 2,100 homes in Kamloops.

Quick Facts:

The Province, through BC Housing, provided approximately $13 million to the project and will provide an annual operating subsidy of approximately $1.6 million through the Building BC: Supportive Housing Fund.

A Way Home Kamloops provided $473,990 in equity toward the project.

Learn More:

