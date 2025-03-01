Department of the Interior Announces New 10-Year Lease and Right of Way for Williams Transco at Floyd Bennett Field

Date: Friday, February 28, 2025

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of the Interior today announced that the National Park Service has signed a new 10-year lease and right of way with Williams Transco for the continued use of historic hangars in the Floyd Bennett Field unit of Gateway National Recreation Area. This agreement ensures these historically significant structures will be used for energy infrastructure, providing a vital resource to New York City and demonstrating a responsible use of federal lands.

“Under the previous administration, Floyd Bennett Field was turned into a migrant encampment — an inappropriate and irresponsible use of one of our nation’s historic sites, opposed by the local community,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “Today, we are reversing that mismanagement by restoring the site to a purpose that strengthens our energy infrastructure, benefits the American people and respects the integrity of our national parks. This lease with Williams Transco is a win for conservation, history, common sense and energy affordability.”

During the Biden administration, Floyd Bennett Field was controversially repurposed as a migrant shelter, with temporary tent encampments erected on land leased from the NPS. The decision faced widespread criticism from local leaders and residents concerned about its impact on the community and the improper use of public lands. In response, Congress passed H.R. 5283 in November 2023 to prevent similar misuse of national parks in the future.

The new lease agreement builds on the successful partnership between NPS and Williams Transco, which began in 2013. Under the prior lease, Williams invested $22 million to restore Hangars 1 and 2, preserving their historic character while converting the interiors into a natural gas metering and regulating station. This critical infrastructure has played a key role in delivering reliable energy to New York City, supporting both present and future demand.

By extending this lease, the Trump administration is prioritizing responsible land management and reaffirming its commitment to securing America’s energy future. Lease revenue from this agreement will continue to support park maintenance and improvements, ensuring Floyd Bennett Field remains a site of historical and national significance.

“The American people deserve better than to see their public lands misused for failed immigration policies,” Burgum said. “This lease agreement is a model for how we can honor our past, secure our future and pursue Energy Dominance.”

