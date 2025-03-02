Courageous Conservatives PAC Applauds White House for Standing Up to Zelensky

Electing Courageous Conservatives to Congress Chris Ekstrom, Chairman Courageous Conservatives PAC

America First Leadership Takes a Stand Against Endless Foreign Entanglements

President Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance reaffirmed a bold and decisive agenda for U.S. foreign policy—one that prioritizes American interests and global peace over endless entanglements.” — Chris Ekstrom

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Courageous Conservatives Political Action Committee (PAC), an organization dedicated to electing leaders who uphold the values of sovereignty, strength, and principled conservative governance, applauds President Donald J. Trump, with the strong support of Vice President J.D. Vance, as they stood up for American values during the tense exchange with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.“The American people witnessed what true America First leadership looks like,” stated Chris Ekstrom, Chairman of Courageous Conservatives PAC. “President Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance reaffirmed a bold and decisive agenda for U.S. foreign policy—one that prioritizes American interests and global peace over endless entanglements.”The Courageous Conservatives PAC stands firmly behind this vision, which rejects the status quo of bureaucratic inertia and demands accountability from international partners.“President Trump’s statement today made clear that the days of unchecked foreign aid and diplomatic half-measures are over. The U.S. will not be drawn into endless conflicts or allow its power and prestige to be manipulated by foreign leaders. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky must understand that a new sheriff is in town, and under President Trump’s leadership, America will no longer be taken advantage of on the global stage,” Ekstrom said.“The American people are tired of weak leadership that prioritizes foreign interests over our own,” Ekstrom continued. “President Trump and Vice President Vance have set a clear and resolute course—peace through strength, accountability in our alliances, and a firm rejection of endless wars. The time for foot-dragging and bureaucratic excuses is over.”As the statewide and 2026 elections approach, Courageous Conservatives PAC will continue to champion candidates and policies that support an unapologetically strong and independent America.“The American people deserve leaders who will stand up for their interests and refuse to bow to the globalist status quo,” Ekstrom said.Courageous Conservatives PAC is a grassroots-driven political action committee dedicated to electing principled conservative leaders who will fight for American values, national sovereignty, and an America First agenda. Led by Chairman Chris Ekstrom, the PAC works to ensure that the voices of patriotic Americans are heard locally and nationwide.###For more information, or to schedule an interview with Chris Ekstrom please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.comPlease visit https://courageouspac.com/

