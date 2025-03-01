City offering tax bill support to impacted property owners

HAMILTON, ON – Due to the ongoing postal delivery issues, some property owners have not yet received their tax bill or may have received it very close to the February 28, 2025 due date. The City recognizes the inconvenience this may cause and is taking steps to support property owners.

Although the City of Hamilton met its legislated requirement to mail tax bills to all property owners at least 21 days before the due date, Canada Post’s delays are affecting delivery times. While this issue is beyond the City’s control, we are providing additional time for payment to assist taxpayers.

To ensure property owners have sufficient time to make their payments, the City is extending the payment deadline for the February 28, 2025, installment to March 31, 2025, without incurring the standard 1.25% late penalty charge.

The second installment date of the 2025 Interim Property Tax bill remains due on April 30, 2025. Payments made after this date will be subject to standard penalty charges.

How to avoid delays and penalty charges

To help ensure property tax bills are received and paid on time, the City offers convenient payment options:

Pre-authorized Payments - Signing up for pre-authorized payments allow you to: Choose from different payment plans Avoid late fees and penalties Spread payments out into smaller, more manageable amounts Enroll for free! Learn more about pre-authorized payments and apply online at Pay your Property Tax

- Signing up for pre-authorized payments allow you to: eBilling - Sign up for the City’s free and secure eBilling service to receive your property tax bill electronically.

The City greatly appreciates the patience, understanding and support of residents. Our goal is to make the property tax payment process as smooth and stress-free as possible.

For more information, please visit www.hamilton.ca/tax or contact our Customer Service team.