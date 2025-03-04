Las Vegas Welcomes New Mental Health Facility for Teens in Need

teen mental health facility grand opening at silverstateadolescenttreatment.com

Silver State Adolescent Treatment Center is proud to announce its grand opening. The center offers specialized mental health care for teenagers.

Teen mental health isn’t just about crisis management—it’s building a foundation for lifelong well-being. At Silver State, we’re committed to giving adolescents the tools they need to thrive.” — Michael Banis

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A fresh source of hope now exists to help families who face adolescent mental health difficulties. Silver State Adolescent Treatment Center celebrates its official launch by providing specialized treatment and secure facilities for teenagers who face mental health conditions, behavioral issues, and emotional struggles.

“Adolescence is tough enough without the added weight of anxiety, depression, or trauma,” says Michael Banis, Chief Development Officer of Silver State Adolescent Treatment Center. “We’ve created a place where teens can heal, grow, and rediscover their strengths—all while feeling supported every step.”

A Holistic Approach to Teen Mental Health

A single treatment approach does not work for teen mental health care needs. Silver State delivers individualized treatment to its patients. The center provides:

Comprehensive Therapy Programs – Individual, group, and family sessions tailored to each teen’s needs.

Evidence-Based Treatment Modalities – Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), and trauma-informed care.

Education & Life Skills Development – Helping teens stay on track academically while building the resilience needed for adulthood.

A Safe and Supportive Environment – A home-like setting where teens feel comfortable sharing their struggles.

Bridging the Gap in Teen Mental Health Services

In Nevada, many families struggle to find proper mental health resources for their adolescent children because picture-perfect services remain scarce. Silver State addresses this care shortage by delivering top-notch mental health services that are easily accessible to teenagers facing anxiety, depression, self-harm, substance use, and additional mental health issues.

“Our goal isn’t just crisis intervention—it’s long-term healing,” says Michael Banis. “We work with families to ensure sustainable progress, so teens leave with the tools they need to thrive.”

A Safe Space, A New Beginning

The Silver State Adolescent Treatment Center created every detail of its facilities for teenage patients. The center provides an environment that combines welcoming areas with clinicians who master adolescent mental health issues to support teenagers in their recovery process.

“For parents, seeing their child struggle can feel overwhelming,” says Mr. Banis. “We want them to know—they don’t have to go through this alone.”

Grand Opening Details

The grand opening welcomes families, healthcare professionals, and community members to tour the facility, meet staff, and learn about available programs.

About Silver State Adolescent Treatment Center

Silver State Adolescent Treatment Center delivers evidence-based compassionate care to teenagers who need mental health treatment. Silver State achieves its mission through expert clinical staff who provide personalized care that enables young people to create a healthier future.

For more information, visit https://silverstateadolescenttreatment.com/ or contact Michael Banis at (877) 741-1107 / contact@silverstateadolescenttreatment.com.

