Top Attorneys Geoff Moore and Spencer Payne Launch Moore Payne Law to Bring Client-Focused, Trial-Ready Approach to Personal Injury Victims

Orlando, Florida – Moore Payne Law, an Orlando-based law firm specializing in catastrophic personal injury cases, has officially opened its doors. Bringing a client-focused, trial-ready approach to Floridians affected by catastrophic injuries, esteemed attorneys Geoff Moore, Esq. and Spencer Payne, Esq. provide personalized, hands-on legal representation.

Attorney Moore brings years of expertise in complex cases delivering successful verdicts and settlements, including a $7 million premises liability settlement and a $5.75 million nursing home abuse confidential settlement. He has earned a place on the prestigious Super Lawyers® list (2023, 2024) after five consecutive years on the Rising Stars℠ list (2018-2022), an honor reserved for only 2.5% of Florida lawyers. Moore was recognized by Best Lawyers in 2024 for personal injury plaintiff litigation and as a Top 100 National Trial Lawyer for the last three years.

“We saw an increasing need for an intentionally low-volume firm, as Florida has its fair share of big law firms,” said Moore. “Our lower volume of cases allows us to prepare each case as if it will go to trial to achieve the best possible recovery.”

Attorney Payne’s legal career began defending healthcare facilities and insurance companies, during which he gained invaluable insights into how they evaluate and defend claims. Since switching sides to represent plaintiffs, he has amassed over $65M in settlements and $18M in verdicts, including a $12.3M verdict, recognized as the No. 1 “Top Verdict” in Nursing Home Malpractice in 2022.

“While we fight for the maximum recovery in each case, our advocacy for change doesn’t stop with our clients,” said Payne. “We continue the fight for a bigger purpose, holding negligent institutions accountable and advocating for systemic change both in the courtroom and in the community.”

Both Moore and Payne are passionate advocates for systemic change in nursing home reform and are active in state government efforts to expand the rights of nursing home residents. Their motto, “Big Injuries, Big Justice, Bigger Purpose,” drives the firm’s mission to affect change both through results for their clients and accountability of big businesses and insurance companies.

Moore Payne Law is currently accepting new clients and offers free consultations to help individuals understand their rights and legal options. For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit moorepaynelaw.com or call 407-216-1000.

Moore Payne Law is committed to understanding their clients and standing by them every step of the way. Founding partners Geoff Moore and Spencer Payne work directly with every client—a testament to their client-focused, trial-ready philosophy. With over $100M recovered and $25M in verdicts, the attorneys at Moore Payne Law understand that every client deserves hands-on, personalized attention and every case must be prepared as if it's going to trial.

Moore Payne Law

3165 McCrory Place, Suite 101 Orlando, FL 32803

3212144642

achiappone@ampublicrelations.com

https://moorepaynelaw.com/

Press Contact : Alaina Chiappone

