Ocean County Man Charged with Human Trafficking in Attempt to Lure Underage Girls for Sex

TRENTON – Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin, the Division of Criminal Justice (DCJ), and the New Jersey State Police announced today that an Ocean County man has been charged with human trafficking and other related crimes for allegedly attempting to lure what he believed were young children for sexual activity.

Daniel J. Dagostino, 39, of Lanoka Harbor, New Jersey, is charged by complaint with two counts of human trafficking (1st degree and 2nd degree), two counts of attempting to engage in sex with a child who was less than 13 years old (2nd degree), attempting to lure a child for sex (2nd degree) and two counts of attempting to debauch the morals of a child (3rd degree),

“Crimes against children are especially heinous, and the defendant in this case is charged with using the internet to prey upon children,” Attorney General Platkin said. “He allegedly believed he was arranging to have sex with children ages 8 and 10. This kind of predatory online behavior will not be tolerated. The defendant now faces serious charges for his alleged actions.”

“As internet use increases, we have to be especially aware of the dangers that our families face,” DCJ Director Theresa L. Hilton said. “The Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force exists to find and prevent exactly this kind of criminal activity. We can never be too vigilant in our work to stop these crimes.”

“Human trafficking, especially when it involves the exploitation of children, is one of the most disturbing and heinous crimes imaginable,” said Colonel Patrick J. Callahan, Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police. “The allegations in this case are horrific and underscore the critical need for vigilance in protecting our most vulnerable. The New Jersey State Police remains steadfast in our commitment to safeguarding our communities and, through these strong collaborations with our law enforcement partners, we will ensure that those who seek to harm children are held accountable.”

On February 7, 2025, an undercover law enforcement officer purporting to be an adult male with access to a 6-year-old girl was contacted on an online platform by a user of the platform. The undercover officer and the other user moved their conversation to a messaging app, where the undercover mentioned he had access to an 8-year-old girl and a 10-year-old girl. Dagostino allegedly initiated a sexual conversation about the girls, requested photos of them, and sent photos of himself and his New Jersey driver’s license, which was later used to identify him.

Arrangements were made to meet at a hotel, where Dagostino would have sex with the girls while the undercover male watched. On February 22, 2025, Dagostino allegedly communicated with the undercover during his travels and arrived at the predetermined location with candy and a condom. He was arrested at the location and a consent search of his vehicle produced a condom box, a note, and candy.

First-degree crimes carry a sentence of 10 to 20 years in state prison and a fine of up to $200,000.

Second-degree charges carry a sentence of five to 10 years in state prison and a fine of up to $150,000

Third-degree charges carry a sentence of three to five years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.

The prosecution is being handled by DCJ Deputy Attorney General Michael Forte, under the supervision of Deputy Chief Layli Khelafa, Deputy Chief Lisa Rastelli, and Bureau Chief Laura Magnone.

Charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

