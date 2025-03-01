Berlin Barracks // Fatal Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 25A3001342
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, at 1332 hours
STREET: 820 Waterbury Stowe Road (VT Route 100)
TOWN: Waterbury, VT
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Billings Mobile
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR #1: Penny Mandigo
AGE: 56
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
VEHICLE #1 YEAR: 2011
VEHICLE #1 MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE #1 MODEL: Sierra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaling front end damage
INJURIES: Deceased
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR #2: David J. Brier
AGE: 41
SEAT BELT? YES
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Albans, VT
VEHICLE #2 YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE #2 MAKE: Western Star
VEHICLE #2 MODEL: 4700
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaling front end damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, at approximately 1332 hours the Vermont State Police was notified of a two-vehicle crash on VT Route 100 in front of the “Billings Mobile” in the Town of Waterbury. Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded to the scene.
Preliminary investigation showed Vehicle 2 was traveling south on VT Route 100 and had just proceeded into the intersection, near Billings Mobile, when the traffic signal cycled to green. At that time, Vehicle 1, operated by Mandigo, was traveling north on VT Route 100, crossed the center of the roadway and collided with Vehicle 2. The result was a head-on collision between Vehicle 1 and Vehicle 2 in the southbound lane of VT Route 100 near the center of the intersection. Both vehicles came to rest in the southbound lane. Operator 1 was declared deceased at the scene.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed, or has information about this incident, is encouraged to call the primary investigator, Trooper Mae Murdock of the Berlin Barracks. The Vermont State Police was assisted at the scene by the Waterbury Fire Department, Waterbury Ambulance Service, and Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles.
