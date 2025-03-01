Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,237 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,893 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks // Fatal Crash

 STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 25A3001342

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, at 1332 hours

STREET: 820 Waterbury Stowe Road (VT Route 100)

TOWN: Waterbury, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Billings Mobile

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR #1: Penny Mandigo

AGE: 56

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

VEHICLE #1 YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE #1 MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE #1 MODEL: Sierra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaling front end damage

INJURIES: Deceased

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR #2: David J. Brier

AGE: 41

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Albans, VT

 

VEHICLE #2 YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE #2 MAKE: Western Star

VEHICLE #2 MODEL: 4700

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaling front end damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, at approximately 1332 hours the Vermont State Police was notified of a two-vehicle crash on VT Route 100 in front of the “Billings Mobile” in the Town of Waterbury. Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded to the scene.

 

Preliminary investigation showed Vehicle 2 was traveling south on VT Route 100 and had just proceeded into the intersection, near Billings Mobile, when the traffic signal cycled to green. At that time, Vehicle 1, operated by Mandigo, was traveling north on VT Route 100, crossed the center of the roadway and collided with Vehicle 2. The result was a head-on collision between Vehicle 1 and Vehicle 2 in the southbound lane of VT Route 100 near the center of the intersection. Both vehicles came to rest in the southbound lane. Operator 1 was declared deceased at the scene.

 

This investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed, or has information about this incident, is encouraged to call the primary investigator, Trooper Mae Murdock of the Berlin Barracks. The Vermont State Police was assisted at the scene by the Waterbury Fire Department, Waterbury Ambulance Service, and Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles. 

 

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Berlin Barracks // Fatal Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more