Berlin Barracks // Fatal Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 25A3001342

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, at 1332 hours

STREET: 820 Waterbury Stowe Road (VT Route 100)

TOWN: Waterbury, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Billings Mobile

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR #1: Penny Mandigo

AGE: 56

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

VEHICLE #1 YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE #1 MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE #1 MODEL: Sierra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaling front end damage

INJURIES: Deceased

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR #2: David J. Brier

AGE: 41

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Albans, VT

VEHICLE #2 YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE #2 MAKE: Western Star

VEHICLE #2 MODEL: 4700

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaling front end damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, at approximately 1332 hours the Vermont State Police was notified of a two-vehicle crash on VT Route 100 in front of the “Billings Mobile” in the Town of Waterbury. Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded to the scene.

Preliminary investigation showed Vehicle 2 was traveling south on VT Route 100 and had just proceeded into the intersection, near Billings Mobile, when the traffic signal cycled to green. At that time, Vehicle 1, operated by Mandigo, was traveling north on VT Route 100, crossed the center of the roadway and collided with Vehicle 2. The result was a head-on collision between Vehicle 1 and Vehicle 2 in the southbound lane of VT Route 100 near the center of the intersection. Both vehicles came to rest in the southbound lane. Operator 1 was declared deceased at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed, or has information about this incident, is encouraged to call the primary investigator, Trooper Mae Murdock of the Berlin Barracks. The Vermont State Police was assisted at the scene by the Waterbury Fire Department, Waterbury Ambulance Service, and Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles.