Craters & Freighters Tampa Launches Custom Crates for Lithium-Ion and EV Batteries

Craters & Freighters Tampa unveils custom EV battery crates to meet the growing demand for secure, compliant, and eco-friendly shipping solutions.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Craters & Freighters Tampa announces the launch of its custom EV battery and hazardous materials crates, engineered to meet the unique shipping challenges of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers and the industrial supply chain. As the demand for EVs and lithium-ion batteries continues to surge, the need for secure, compliant, and reliable transport solutions has never been greater.

The newly designed crates are built to enhance safety and ensure regulatory compliance, offering protection for lithium-ion batteries and other hazardous materials while meeting strict shipping regulations.



“Tampa businesses face increasing challenges when shipping hazardous materials,” said Dave Amos, Owner. “Our custom crates simplify logistics, ensure compliance, and prioritize safety, giving businesses peace of mind during transport.”



KEY FEATURES OF CRATERS & FREIGHTERS’ CUSTOM EV AND LITHIUM-ION BATTERY CRATES:

• Enhanced Safety: Shock-absorbing and fire-resistant materials meet UN packaging standards, providing secure transport for lithium-ion batteries and hazardous materials.

• Regulatory Compliance: Designed to exceed DOT, IATA, and IMDG regulations, ensuring safe handling of dangerous goods.

• Temperature Control Options: Optional temperature control features for select sensitive shipments to further safeguard materials.

• Custom Fit and Design: Each crate is tailored to specific battery sizes and configurations and undergoes rigorous UN package design and testing to ensure safety and compliance.

• Eco-Friendly Solutions: Incorporates recyclable and sustainable materials to support green logistics initiatives.

Craters & Freighters Tampa's expanded range of custom crating, packing, and shipping solutions provides secure transport for even the most challenging cargo, including delicate, valuable, and oversized items.



For more information about Craters & Freighters Tampa’s battery and hazmat-compliant crates, please contact:

Dave Amos

dave.amos@cratersandfreighters.com



ABOUT CRATERS & FREIGHTERS TAMPA

Craters & Freighters Tampa provides custom crating and shipping solutions for heavy equipment, industrial machinery, and unique or oversized items. Serving manufacturers, business owners, and individuals, they offer reliable transport options for fragile, valuable, and bulky shipments. Their expert team ensures every item is securely packed to withstand the demands of transportation while adhering to strict safety and environmental standards.

