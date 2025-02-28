Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,243 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,893 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Premier of Ontario Doug Ford

CANADA, February 28 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford, to congratulate him on his re-election and discuss shared priorities.

Prime Minister Trudeau commended Premier Ford’s commitment to contributing to a Team Canada approach to the Canada-U.S. relationship. The two leaders reiterated their desire to stand up for and protect Canadian interests. They discussed the ongoing threat of unjustified U.S. tariffs, and their commitment to continue working to prevent their imposition on Canadian goods. They agreed on the need for a firm response to any tariffs, including on aluminum and steel.

The Prime Minister and the Premier agreed to continue working together on these and other issues of importance to Ontarians and Canadians.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Premier of Ontario Doug Ford

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more