Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Premier of Ontario Doug Ford

CANADA, February 28 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford, to congratulate him on his re-election and discuss shared priorities.

Prime Minister Trudeau commended Premier Ford’s commitment to contributing to a Team Canada approach to the Canada-U.S. relationship. The two leaders reiterated their desire to stand up for and protect Canadian interests. They discussed the ongoing threat of unjustified U.S. tariffs, and their commitment to continue working to prevent their imposition on Canadian goods. They agreed on the need for a firm response to any tariffs, including on aluminum and steel.

The Prime Minister and the Premier agreed to continue working together on these and other issues of importance to Ontarians and Canadians.