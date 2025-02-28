Gender Equality hosts men’s engagement on Gender Based Violence, 4 Mar

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) in KwaZulu-Natal will hold a men’s engagement conference in collaboration with the men’s sector and other stakeholders to address gender-based violence (GBV) and promote collaborative solutions across communities.

The conference, amongst others, seeks to facilitate an open and constructive dialogue on GBV and its root causes, promote a shift towards healthy masculinity, dismantle harmful cultural norms, promote men’s well-being, and protect human rights. The CGE seeks to strengthen partnerships among stakeholders in the province to implement context-specific GBVF prevention strategies and generate actionable recommendations to inform future interventions and policy development.

Date: 04 March 2025

Time: 09h00 – 15h00

Venue: Hilton Garden Inn, Umhlanga

RSVP: Tracey Gumede

E-mail: Tracey@cge.org.za

Cell: 066 167 2942

For enquiries:

Javu Baloyi

CGE Spokesperson

Cell: 083 557 3306

E-mail: Javu@cge.org.za

