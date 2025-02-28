Gender Equality hosts men’s engagement on Gender Based Violence, 4 Mar
The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) in KwaZulu-Natal will hold a men’s engagement conference in collaboration with the men’s sector and other stakeholders to address gender-based violence (GBV) and promote collaborative solutions across communities.
The conference, amongst others, seeks to facilitate an open and constructive dialogue on GBV and its root causes, promote a shift towards healthy masculinity, dismantle harmful cultural norms, promote men’s well-being, and protect human rights. The CGE seeks to strengthen partnerships among stakeholders in the province to implement context-specific GBVF prevention strategies and generate actionable recommendations to inform future interventions and policy development.
Date: 04 March 2025
Time: 09h00 – 15h00
Venue: Hilton Garden Inn, Umhlanga
RSVP: Tracey Gumede
E-mail: Tracey@cge.org.za
Cell: 066 167 2942
For enquiries:
Javu Baloyi
CGE Spokesperson
Cell: 083 557 3306
E-mail: Javu@cge.org.za
#GovZAUpdates #ServiceDeliveryZA
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.