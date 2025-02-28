Varun Das Releases "Steering With One" Ahead of His Anticipated Album "Childlike"

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ever had a song take you back to a childhood memory? That is what drummer and composer Varun Das is attempting to do with the release of his newest single, “ Steering With One ," featuring Dayna Stephens. As Varun gears up for the release of his 8-song album, "Childlike," he's giving us a sneak peek to the project with, "Steering With One." The 4-minute plus track offers a taste of what's to come and looks to offer music lovers emotional depth and musical brilliance.The inspiration behind "Steering With One" is a deeply personal one as Varun Das strived to create a song that reflected his childhood and a time when simple moments like driving to school with his dad having one hand on the steering wheel and the other holding his hand carried immense meaning. Feelings of that unspoken connection and security are what Varun wanted with "Steering With One," reflect on those memories and a journey through the beauty of childhood, the purity of family bonds, and the quiet joy of simple, unnoticed moments. As Varun Das describes it, “The moments where innocence and imagination reigned free… those moments shared with family are simple, unforgettable, and the bedrock of who we are.”“Steering With One” is a fusion of genres, featuring a blend of jazz, rock, and emotional storytelling. With a unique soundscape, Varun creates a space where listeners can find their sense of childhood nostalgia and wonder. Look out for mellow atmospheres, raw rock energy, and sections of intricate jazz improvisation on "Steering With One."The release of “Steering With One” will be backed by two more singles from Varun Das before "Childlike" officially drops. Varun Das has plans to create a short film inspired by "Childlike" and take his music on the road once the album is released. Varun also eventually wants to bring "Childlike" to India, the place of his deep roots. With his global audience in mind, Varun’s vision is to keep pushing boundaries, collaborating with artists worldwide, and continuing to evolve his sound.Check out Varun Das on social media @varundasofficial to stay up to date on new releases and what's next in his career. But in the meantime, be sure to give "Steering With One" a listen and keep your eyes out for greatness to come.Listen to “Steering With One”:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.