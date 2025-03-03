AIA East Bay Wins Prestigious Grant to Expand Mentorship for Emerging Architects

Technology, creativity, and mentorship are key components of the program One-on-one support from our volunteer mentors enhances student learning Studio work, field trips and team building are all part of the New World Architects summer program.

AIA East Bay wins a grant to expand its New World Architects Summer Camp, fostering diversity in architecture through mentorship for underserved youth.

The architecture profession thrives when it reflects the communities we serve.” — Jeremiah Tolbert, AIA, a co-founder of the camp

BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- (Oakland, CA) — AIA East Bay , a long-standing champion of mentorship and education in the architecture community, has been awarded a grant from the AIA College of Fellows to support its groundbreaking New World Architects Summer Camp . This recognition underscores AIA East Bay’s leadership in fostering the next generation of architects, particularly young scholars of color and those from underrepresented communities.“This grant is a testament to AIA East Bay’s ongoing commitment to expanding opportunities for young and emerging architects,” said Mike Wilson, Executive Director of AIA East Bay. “Through programs like New World Architects Summer Camp, our Young Architects & Emerging Professionals (YEP) initiative, ARE Test Prep , and our Mentorship Program, we are actively shaping a more inclusive and diverse future for the profession.”The New World Architects Summer Camp—held at UC Berkeley’s College of Environmental Design—introduces 20-25 students, aged 10-14, to architecture through hands-on workshops, design exercises, and real-world site visits. The camp, which is entirely volunteer-run by practicing architects and designers, provides mentorship and inspiration for students who may have never considered a future in architecture.“The architecture profession thrives when it reflects the communities we serve,” said Jeremiah Tolbert, AIA, a co-founder of the camp. “This grant allows us to strengthen the camp’s impact, ensuring more students from low-income backgrounds have the opportunity to explore design, problem-solving, and the built environment.”The funding from the AIA College of Fellows will enhance the camp’s ability to provide educational materials, branded attire for student cohesion and safety, and critical outreach to underserved communities. The New World Architects Summer Camp is just one of AIA East Bay’s initiatives focused on diversifying the field and supporting emerging talent.“By investing in mentorship and early exposure to architecture, we are laying the groundwork for a more inclusive profession,” added Wilson. “We invite architects, educators, and community members to join us in this mission—whether through volunteering, sponsorship, or advocacy.”For more information on AIA East Bay’s mentorship initiatives and to learn how you can get involved, visit https://aiaeb.org

