JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Domestic Violence, Sexual Abuse, Human Trafficking:A Trilogy of Evil, A Journey of DeliveranceThe 2025 Annual Reentry Conference entitled “Domestic Violence, Sexual Abuse, Human Trafficking: A Trilogy of Evil, A Journey of Deliverance” will examine inequities against women in the criminal justice system, diversion programs for women who have suffered this trauma, and a call for New Jersey state legislative reform.The Annual Reentry Conference will be held on Holy Thursday, April 17, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. at St. Peter’s University (MacMahon Student Center).Executive Director Jim McGreevey stated, “Women are historically in a worse position than men in the criminal justice system. Many women have suffered domestic violence, sexual abuse, or human trafficking. After prolonged periods of trauma, women respond to their attacker, particularly after physical and verbal threats are made to their children. and who react to their attacker are revictimized by the legal system.”About 72% of the first-time female offenders convicted of violent crimes at Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women had previously been abused by the victim of the crime for which they were serving their sentences, according to the March 2023 Report of the New Jersey Criminal Sentencing & Disposition Commission.The following nationally recognized speakers will join us: Dr. Gloria Bachmann, Professor Michele Goodwin, Dr. Nzinga Harrison, Chong Kim, Dr. Padmini Murthy, Sister Norma Pimentel, Dr. Chris Pernell, and Rachel Louis Snyder. Their bios are on the flyer below.Please register using the Eventbrite link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/domestic-violence-sexual-abuse-human-trafficking-a-trilogy-of-evil-tickets-1024371592007?aff=oddtdtcreator Who: Dr. Gloria Bachmann, Professor Michele Goodwin, Dr. Nzinga Harrison, Chong Kim, Dr. Padmini Murthy, Dr. Chris Pernell, Sister Norma Pimentel, and Rachel Louis SnyderWhen: Thursday, April 17th, 2025, at 8:30 amWhere: St. Peter’s University, MacMahon Student Center,What: Domestic Violence, Sexual Abuse, and Human Trafficking: A Trilogy of Evil, A Journey of Deliverance

