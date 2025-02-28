Apex Motor Club Announces Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for Second Track

Apex Motor Club, Arizona’s premier private motorsports club's official ribbon-cutting ceremony, for its highly anticipated second track, to occur Friday 3/7/25.

MARICOPA, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apex Motor Club Announces Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for Second TrackApex Motor Club, Arizona’s premier private motorsports club, is thrilled to announce the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for its highly anticipated second track, set to take place on Friday, March 7, 2025, at 9:30 AM at Apex Motor Club in Maricopa, Arizona.This expansion marks a significant milestone for Apex Motor Club, further solidifying its position as the premier private motorsport facility in the Southwest. The new circuit is 2.5 miles in length and features significant elevation changes as well as variable widths from 60 feet to a minimum of 40 feet. Designed with input from notable and accomplished Apex members Darren Law and Ian James, the track is high speed, flowing and challenging. The result is a very different track experience than our first circuit. Equally exciting is the new ability to run the full course, which features the best attributes of the 1st circuit combined with the 2nd circuit for a total of 4.5 miles and 17 turns with four different configurations."We are incredibly excited to unveil our second track, providing an enhanced and exhilarating motorsports experience for our members, their families, and our guests" said Matt Williams, Apex’s co-founder and CMO. "This expansion is a $20 million testament to our goal of delivering an elite driving environment at Apex and a commitment from our new ownership to immediately invest in state-of-the-art amenities for our members."The ribbon-cutting ceremony will bring together Apex members, local dignitaries, and industry leaders to celebrate the club's continued growth and impact on the motorsports community. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the new track and witness live demonstrations of its features.Media representatives are invited to cover the event.For press inquiries or to RSVP, please contact marketing@apexmotorclub.comAbout Apex Motor Club:Experience the Thrill, Live the LifestyleWelcome to Apex Motor Club, where passion meets performance, and every member enjoys the ultimate motorsports lifestyle.Located in the City of Maricopa, a Phoenix, Arizona suburb, Apex Motor Club is more than a racetrack—it’s a sanctuary for motorsports enthusiasts who crave the thrill of racing, the adrenaline from speed, and the camaraderie of a like-minded community. While there are other motorsports facilities, Apex is a club where members enjoy Unparalleled Driving Experiences.Apex Motor Club offers world-class track experiences, luxury amenities, and an exclusive community for driving enthusiasts. Designed for both casual drivers and competitive racers, Apex Motor Club provides a high-performance environment for members to push their vehicles, and themselves, to the limit in a safe and controlled setting. Whether you're a seasoned racer or just beginning your motorsports journey, every lap is an invitation to push your limits.Exclusive Member BenefitsAt Apex Motor Club, our members enjoy privileges that redefine luxury and exclusivity:• Private Access: A track that’s always ready for you—no lines, no crowds, just pure driving pleasure.• Luxury Amenities: From world class driving circuits, concierge auto storage, a sleek new clubhouse breaking ground in 2025, to climate-controlled garages; our facilities ensure your trackside comfort matches your adrenaline rush on it.• Garage Condominiums: Our private garage condos offer the ultimate convenience for members—secure, climate-controlled, and exquisitely crafted with direct access to both tracks. Elevate your ownership experience with custom finishes, integrated lounges, and concierge services, all within our exclusive motorsports community.• Professional Support: Personalized coaching and expert advice to elevate your skills and your car’s capabilities.• Community Connections: Join a network of motorsports aficionados who share your love for motorsport and all it encompasses.A Culture of ExcellenceWe believe in creating not just unforgettable driving experiences but also a welcoming, dynamic culture where members forge lasting friendships. Here, your passion for motorsport isn’t just celebrated—it’s shared.________________________________________Ready to Join the Adventure?At Apex Motor Club, we don’t just offer a racetrack; we deliver an unrivaled lifestyle where every member feels the excitement, freedom, and sense of belonging that only comes from being part of something extraordinary. For more information about the new ownership and the future of Apex Motor Club, please contact Matt Williams at 855-404-RACE or matt@apexmotorclub.comFor more information, visit https://www.apexmotorclub.com

