Maryland Department of the Environment Announces New Additions to Executive Leadership Team

Ortiz, Schafer and Kessler Bring Federal Experience

BALTIMORE (February 28, 2025) – Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain today announced the appointment of three members to executive positions in the agency who bring a wealth of experience in federal policy, improving the Chesapeake Bay and environmental justice.

The appointments are Adam Ortiz, Deputy Secretary for External Relations; Zachary Schafer, Assistant Secretary for Policy; and Rick Kessler, Director of the Land and Materials Administration. All three come to the department from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“We are excited to add so much talent and expertise to our executive leadership team, especially at this uncertain time for environmental protection,” said Secretary McIlwain. “Deputy Secretary Ortiz, Assistant Secretary Schafer and Director Kessler are tremendous assets who will advance our priorities of clean air, water and land for all Marylanders.”

Ortiz joins the department after an impactful tenure as Regional Administrator at the EPA’s Mid-Atlantic Office. Known for his innovative leadership, he spearheaded environmental justice initiatives, forged groundbreaking partnerships and the effort leading to the highest Chesapeake Bay health grade in decades. He also served as a former director of the Montgomery County and Prince George’s County departments of environmental protection and Mayor of Edmonston.

Schafer brings more than 15 years of policy expertise, most recently serving as Director for Policy at the EPA’s Office of Water. At EPA he played a pivotal role in shaping and implementing infrastructure investments under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and driving innovation and progress on climate resilience, environmental and health protection, and economic growth. Schafer also founded and led the nonprofit United for Infrastructure.

Kessler has more than 35 years of experience in energy and environmental policy, His roles have included Senior Advisor at the EPA and Staff Director for Energy and Environment at the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee. He was instrumental in drafting landmark legislation, including the Inflation Reduction Act. His deep understanding of legislative processes and strategic leadership will elevate the department’s work in land and materials management.

The new additions join Deputy Secretary for Internal Operations Suzanne Dorsey, Assistant Secretary of Environmental Justice Aneca Atkinson, Air and Radiation Administration Director Chris Hoagland, Water and Science Administration Director Lee Currey and Business Administration Director Cia Cook on the department’s executive leadership team.

