Statement on security incident at Lῑhu‘e Airport February 26, 2025

Main, News Posted on Feb 27, 2025 in Airports News LῙHU‘E, Hawai‘i – A death is under investigation following an incident involving Airport Law Enforcement Officers (LEOs) early Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. The LEOs were called to respond to reports of a disruptive male in the ticket lobby at the main terminal of Lῑhu‘e Airport. After a struggle on the road between the terminal and the public parking lot, the man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation will provide an update once the results of the investigation are available. ###

