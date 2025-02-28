A Troop / Criminal DLS Incidents
NEWS RELEASE – DLS INCIDENTS
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
For the week of
Case #:25A2001315
Trooper: Charlotte Hartman
Offenders Name: Rykeem Allen
Age: 32
Hometown of Offender: St. Albans, VT
Date and Time of Violation: 2/26/25 @ 2318 hours
Location of Violation: I 89 S Swanton, VT
Court Date and Time: 4/1/25 0830 hours
Location of Court: Franklin Superior Court St. Albans
A Troop consists of the Vermont State Police barracks in Williston, St. Albans, Berlin, St. Johnsbury and Derby
Jessica L. Cucinelli
St. Albans State Police
Barracks Clerk
140 Fisher Pond Rd.
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993 option 4
