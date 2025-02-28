A Troop / Criminal DLS Incidents

NEWS RELEASE – DLS INCIDENTS SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: For the week of Wednesday, February 19, 2025 through Wednesday, February 26, 2025, the troopers of A Troop cited the following individuals on suspicion of driving with a criminally suspended license: Case #:25A2001315 Trooper: Charlotte Hartman Offenders Name: Rykeem Allen Age: 32 Hometown of Offender: St. Albans, VT Date and Time of Violation: 2/26/25 @ 2318 hours Location of Violation: I 89 S Swanton, VT Court Date and Time: 4/1/25 0830 hours Location of Court: Franklin Superior Court St. Albans A Troop consists of the Vermont State Police barracks in Williston, St. Albans, Berlin, St. Johnsbury and Derby Jessica L. Cucinelli St. Albans State Police Barracks Clerk 140 Fisher Pond Rd. St. Albans, VT 05478 802-524-5993 option 4 Jessica L. Cucinelli St. Albans State Police Barracks Clerk 140 Fisher Pond Rd. St. Albans, VT 05478 802-524-5993 option 4

