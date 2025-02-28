Submit Release
A Troop / Criminal DLS Incidents

NEWS RELEASE – DLS INCIDENTS

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

For the week of Wednesday, February 19, 2025 through Wednesday, February 26, 2025, the troopers of A Troop cited the following individuals on suspicion of driving with a criminally suspended license:

 

 

Case #:25A2001315

Trooper: Charlotte Hartman

Offenders Name: Rykeem Allen

Age: 32

Hometown of Offender: St. Albans, VT

Date and Time of Violation:  2/26/25 @ 2318 hours

Location of Violation: I 89 S Swanton, VT

Court Date and Time:  4/1/25 0830 hours

Location of Court: Franklin Superior Court St. Albans

 

A Troop consists of the Vermont State Police barracks in Williston, St. Albans, Berlin, St. Johnsbury and Derby

 

 

Jessica L. Cucinelli

St. Albans State Police

Barracks Clerk

140 Fisher Pond Rd.

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993 option 4

 

 

