Charlotte O’Hara Announces She Will Seek Republican Nomination for Kansas Governor

A business woman and conservative Republican, O'Hara is DONE with Kansas being the high tax point on the prairie...time for "Kansas Common Sense".

It is time to have a true, proven conservative at the helm of our Republican super-majority.” — Charlotte O'Hara

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charlotte O’Hara15712 Windsor St.Overland Park, Ks 66224913-304-4148Charlotte O’Hara, announced she will seek the Republican nomination for governor in 2026. O’Hara, a business woman and conservative Republican, is DONE with Kansas being the high tax point on the prairie. As Governor, she will focus on reining in state spending and ludicrous corporate welfare, ban DEI and get schools back to education.O’Hara has long fought corporate welfare/tax incentives, which increase property taxes for homeowners and small businesses. An example: O’Hara pays 7 times higher per square foot for 40-year-old industrial property than Cnano, a Chinese company given an IRB tax abatement at New Century AirCenter and pays only 30 cents per square foot for property taxes.O’Hara, in 2004, was given a tax abatement and learned the hard way the cycle of tenants reaping benefits of reduced property taxes and then leaving at the end of the 10-year abatement. O’Hara stated, “The simple truth: corporate welfare/tax incentives do not bring our communities the promised long term economic development of lower property taxes for all of us.”Here are examples of failed tax giveaways (Tax Increment Finance-TIFs, Industrial Revenue Bonds-IRBs and Star Bonds):1. Mission Shopping Center: Johnson County, A hole in the ground after 16 years.2. Cerner: Wyandotte County, gone leaving two empty multi story office buildings. https://kansascitymag.com/whats-going-on-with-all-the-empty-cerner-buildings/ 3. Prairie Fire: Johnson County retail, defaulted on Star Bonds.4. Cnano: JoCo New Century AirCenter, Chinese company, 20 months setting empty.5. Sprint: Johnson County, gone.6. Ken-Mar Shopping Center: Wichita retail, lawsuit, allegedly owes city $1.8 million.O’Hara is a past Republican Party 3rd District Chairwoman and served in the Kansas House (2011-2012). She voted against Governor Brownback’s 7.5% increase in the 2012 General Fund budget and blew the whistle on Brownback’s acceptance of the federal Early Innovator Grant money to build the IT infrastructure for ObamaCare in Kansas.O’Hara (2021-2025) served as Johnson County Commissioner, District 3, where she refused to capitulate to COVID masks and vaccine mandates. She tirelessly fought against Democrat controlled Johnson County Commission’s spending frenzy.O’Hara emphasized, “The hidden increase of taxes through inflation has become extraordinarily draconian, especially property taxes. While Democrats along with Republicans support corporate welfare/tax incentives, the rest of us have to pay our property taxes in full with no shelter. This hits all of our budgets, but especially those on fixed incomes, whose disposable income shrinks with every tax increase.”O’Hara was raised on a family farm in Bourbon County. There her strong faith, work ethic and common sense were honed. O’Hara added, “I’ve had the opportunity to succeed in many endeavors: general contractor and developer, public servant, substitute teacher and homeschooler. Now, with my son, I co-own a small manufacturing company. I cannot stand silent and watch small businesses and homeowners be destroyed through high property taxes or watch our children drown in the sewer of WOKEism in our schools. It is time to have a proven conservative at the helm of our Republican super-majority.”O’Hara, mother of 5 and grandmother of seven, finds joy in cooking for her family, on horseback, writing poetry and playing her piano and guitar. She lives in Overland Park with her two Australian Shepherds, Harvey and Bear.Learn More About Charlotte O’Hara for Kansas Governor: https://oharaforkansas.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.